  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Imerys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Imerys : Jean-François Claver appointed President of IMA-Europe

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
News & stories

Our news

December 22, 2021

Jean-François Claver appointed President of IMA-Europe

The Industrial Minerals Association's (IMA) European arm has announced the appointment of our Group Chief Industrial Officer, Jean-François Claver, as its new President.

Jean-François Claver becomes the second IMA President from Imerys (Thierry Salmona served from 2008 to 2012). He takes the reins from Catherine Delfaux (from Provençale), who served from 2017 to December 2021. An IMA President's term is for two years, and can be renewed indefinitely.

Jean-François Claver has long been a leading figure in the industry. Before joining Imerys in 2015, he served as VP of Operations for Siniat and has held leadership roles with Lafarge, Vallourec and Rio Tinto, among others.

Jean-François Claver takes the helm at IMA-Europe at a crucial time for the industry, as the economy strives to recover from the rigors of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuing worldwide challenges to international supply chains. In an interview in 2020he defined his work ethic as, "Being optimistic and pragmatic. We will keep striving for continuous improvement."

Commenting on the news, Jean-François Claver said he was: "Honored by the nomination," adding he is "looking forward to leading the IMA in these exciting times for our Industry."

IMA-Europeprovides a "decisive voice" for industrial minerals producers and importers across the continent. IMA-Europe defines its mission as contributing "to the development of a thriving industrial minerals industry at the heart of a sustainable Europe… tackling issues related to the properties and safe use of minerals, from their extraction through to the entire value chain."

The heart of IMA-Europe's mission is to champion "competitiveness, health and safety at the workplace, environmental performance, product safety, and awareness about the importance of industrial minerals for society."

The organisation's membership consists of around 500 companies, comprising 42,000 individual members in total, together representing a commercial value worth more than €10bn to the economy in 2020.

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 216 M 4 755 M 4 755 M
Net income 2021 244 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2021 1 484 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 2 894 M 3 261 M 3 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 34,16 €
Average target price 46,30 €
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS-11.64%3 261
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD41.25%21 467
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.11.81%6 156
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.26.22%4 930
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.49.01%4 827
AURUBIS AG36.48%4 272