Stock NK IMERYS
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Imerys

Equities

NK

FR0000120859

Specialty Mining & Metals

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:06 2024-02-22 am EST 		After market 02:12:00 pm
30.92 EUR -4.33% Intraday chart for Imerys 31.16 +0.78%
07:24pm IMERYS : Q4 23: key end-markets to remain weak Alphavalue
09:30am Transcript : Imerys S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Imerys

IMERYS : Q4 23: key end-markets to remain weak Alphavalue
Transcript : Imerys S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Imerys: sharp decline (-78.4%) in net income in 2023 CF
Imerys S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Mytilineos S.A. acquired IMERYS Greece Bauxite from Imerys S.A. (ENXTPA:NK). CI
Imerys: share price rises, Oddo BHF optimistic about quartz CF
Britain sets out plan to strengthen critical supply chains RE
Imerys: 2nd sustainable bond issue for 500 ME CF
Global markets live: Home Depot, Stellantis, Pfizer, Boeing, Uber, Goldman Sachs... Our Logo
Imerys: new targets validated by SBTi CF
IMERYS : Q3 23: still waiting for a recovery in end-markets Alphavalue
Transcript : Imerys S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2023
Imerys S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Syntagma Capital Limited completed the acquisition of Assets Serving Paper Market from Imerys S.A. (ENXTPA:NK). CI
Mytilineos S.A. signed an agreement to acquire IMERYS Greece Bauxite from Imerys S.A. (ENXTPA:NK) for ?10 million. CI
Mytilineos is in Advanced Negotiations to Acquire Imerys Bauxite Greece CI
IMERYS : Q2 23: cost management will be key in H2 Alphavalue
Transcript : Imerys S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
Imerys S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
France's Imerys, British Lithium Partner for UK's Largest Lithium Deposit MT
Transcript : Imerys S.A. - Special Call
Imerys to produce lithium in UK for EV batteries RE
Six European Companies Commit to Investing in KRW1.2 Trillion Projects in South Korea MT
E.ON to Build Energy Recovery Plant at Imerys Site in Belgium MT
South Korea says 6 European firms to invest $929 million in wind power, batteries RE

Chart Imerys

Chart Imerys
More charts

Company Profile

As a world leader in mineral specialties for the industry, Imerys offers high-added-value business solutions for a wide range of sectors, from process industries to consumer goods or construction products. The group actively mobilizes its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and materials science know how to provide high-end solutions that value its mineral resources, develop formulations or produce synthetic minerals. All these actions bring about essential properties to its customers' products and their performance such as refractoriness, toughness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, or hydrophobicity. Imerys is strongly committed to responsible developmentin particular, to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly products and processes. The activity is organized around 2 areas: - Performance Minerals: the segment brings together three geographical business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia/Pacific (APAC). This segment encompasses functional additives that give unique properties to the products they compose. It serves the plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, filtration, ceramic materials, renewable energy, paper and cardboard, food, health and cosmetic industries; - Materials and High Temperature Solutions: the segment, managed globally, brings together two business areas - High Temperature Solutions and Refractories, Abrasives & Construction. This segment facilitates production processes involving high temperatures. It serves the refractory, foundry, metals, abrasives and building chemicals markets.
Sector
Specialty Mining & Metals
Calendar
03:30am - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Imerys

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
32.32 EUR
Average target price
44.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.38%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Specialty Mining & Metals

1st Jan change Capi.
IMERYS Stock Imerys
+8.57% 2 948 M $
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION Stock Southern Copper Corporation
-2.89% 64 454 M $
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. Stock Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
-9.34% 55 741 M $
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL Stock Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
-.--% 27 676 M $
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED Stock Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
+8.51% 7 557 M $
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. Stock Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
-3.58% 7 513 M $
KOREA ZINC INC. Stock Korea Zinc Inc.
-7.43% 7 320 M $
BOLIDEN AB Stock Boliden AB
-12.23% 7 119 M $
WESTERN MINING CO.,LTD. Stock Western Mining Co.,Ltd.
+15.56% 5 211 M $
PT PETRINDO JAYA KREASI TBK Stock PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk
-47.11% 4 999 M $
Other Specialty Mining & Metals
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Imerys - Euronext Paris
  4. News Imerys
  5. Imerys: Q4 23
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer