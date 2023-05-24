Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Imerys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:04:34 2023-05-24 am EDT
33.04 EUR   -1.43%
07:57aImerys : Three Labs Unite to Launch Science & Technology Center Brazil
PU
05/16Imerys Enters Long-Term Partnership with TotalEnergies for Renewable Power at its Santa Barbara County Facility
PR
05/16Imerys : Enters Long-Term Partnership with TotalEnergies for Renewable Power at its Santa Barbara County Facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imerys : Three Labs Unite to Launch Science & Technology Center Brazil

05/24/2023 | 07:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the new centralized center, the team aims to lead the specialty minerals industry by embedding responsible and sustainable thinking into everything they do. For example, the site is working to reduce density in plastics and paints which would contribute to favorable green mobility during the logistics processes, such as transportation.

"Applying our expertise to serve our customers with commercial and operational excellence is paramount to our success" says Alexandre Lucato, Director of Science and Technology for Imerys in South America. "By focusing on our customer needs, we are able to leverage capabilities and resources to expand our presence in fast-growing markets."

At the Science and Technology Center in Brazil, Imerys has the technological capacity to produce the application materials for various markets, such as paints, polymeric materials, beverage filtration and fertilizers. "Our scientists are studying particle coatings, mineral blends and slurry developments, as well as leading partnerships with universities and specialized laboratories around the world in order to generate new knowledge and scientific advances" comments Camila Domingos, Senior Scientist.

The new center represents a significant advance in the quest for innovation and sustainability in the industrial minerals sector, strengthening collaboration between teams from the eight Imerys Technology Centers across the world, partnership with clients and developing customized solutions for South America.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 11:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMERYS
07:57aImerys : Three Labs Unite to Launch Science & Technology Center Brazil
PU
05/16Imerys Enters Long-Term Partnership with TotalEnergies for Renewable Power at its Santa..
PR
05/16Imerys : Enters Long-Term Partnership with TotalEnergies for Renewable Power at its Santa ..
PU
05/15IMERYS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15IMERYS : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/10Transcript : Imerys S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/10IMERYS : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
05/04Imerys - Emmanuelle Vaudoyer appointed Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of I..
AQ
05/03Imerys : Emmanuelle Vaudoyer appointed Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Imer..
PU
05/03Imerys : Q1 23: pricing balances out the volume decline
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMERYS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 145 M 4 465 M 4 465 M
Net income 2023 227 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2023 1 049 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 2 828 M 3 047 M 3 047 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,52 €
Average target price 51,27 €
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS-7.76%3 047
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.38%51 535
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.74%49 706
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.28%10 982
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-10.85%8 669
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.64%8 643
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer