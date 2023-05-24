Imerys : Three Labs Unite to Launch Science & Technology Center Brazil

With the new centralized center, the team aims to lead the specialty minerals industry by embedding responsible and sustainable thinking into everything they do. For example, the site is working to reduce density in plastics and paints which would contribute to favorable green mobility during the logistics processes, such as transportation.

"Applying our expertise to serve our customers with commercial and operational excellence is paramount to our success" says Alexandre Lucato, Director of Science and Technology for Imerys in South America. "By focusing on our customer needs, we are able to leverage capabilities and resources to expand our presence in fast-growing markets."

At the Science and Technology Center in Brazil, Imerys has the technological capacity to produce the application materials for various markets, such as paints, polymeric materials, beverage filtration and fertilizers. "Our scientists are studying particle coatings, mineral blends and slurry developments, as well as leading partnerships with universities and specialized laboratories around the world in order to generate new knowledge and scientific advances" comments Camila Domingos, Senior Scientist.

The new center represents a significant advance in the quest for innovation and sustainability in the industrial minerals sector, strengthening collaboration between teams from the eight Imerys Technology Centers across the world, partnership with clients and developing customized solutions for South America.