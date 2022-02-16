Imerys : Universal Registration documents — PDF (417.92 KB)

Growth projects

In 2021, the Group continued to expand its footprint and production capacity to meet demand for its products in regions and markets with the highest growth potential.

In the Performance Minerals segment, Imerys has invested €35 million in its plant in Bodio, Switzerland, and is currently completing a €60 million investment in Willebroek, Belgium, to expand production capacity for high-purity, synthetic graphite and carbon black used in Lithium-ion batteries, mostly used in electric cars. These investments are the frst of a series of capacity expansion projects addressing the strong demand growth expected in the electric vehicles market worldwide.

In the Refractory, Abrasives and Construction business area, Imerys has invested €37 million for the construction and commissioning of a greenfeld plant in Vizag, India, to serve the rising needs of the domestic refractory industry for high performance solutions. India is the second largest steel producer in the world.

In addition to these developments, Imerys has completed the integration of the Haznedar Group, acquired in December 2020. Haznedar has generated revenue of €75 million, well above expectations, and has enlarged Imerys product ofering with high-grade refractory monolithics and bricks, while further strengthening the Group position in the growing Turkish market.

Innovation push in new products and technologies

The Group launched 80 new products in 2021 primarily in green mobility, sustainable construction and natural solutions for consumer goods and life sciences. Each innovation project is assessed through a specifc Portfolio Sustainability Assessment (PSA) framework developed by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and verifed by an external independent body.

Imerys targets 50% of new products to be launched in 2022 to be ranked as "SustainAgilityTM solutions" 4 and has promoted a specifc label for its products with the highest sustainability rating. Imerys is also actively working on the recyclability of minerals.

Sustainability: recent ESG developments

The Group made progress across the six pillars that constitute its SustainAgility ESG program: safety & health, human capital, environmental stewardship, climate change, business conduct and product portfolio management.

In the area of corporate governance, the Board of Directors has appointed Mrs Véronique Saubot, one of its independent members, as ESG Referent Director dedicated to sustainability-related issues. The Group's ESG roadmap and performance is now reviewed by the relevant Committees where applicable and in any event twice a year by the Board.

A climate change risk and opportunity scenario analysis has been completed assessing physical risks as well as transition risks and opportunities in line with the Financial Stability Board Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Potential, substantive fnancial or strategic impacts are disclosed via the CDP disclosure and will be presented in Imerys' Universal Registration Document.

As part of its ESG strategy, the Group has introduced an internal price for carbon emissions in the assessment of its capital expenditure projects and has committed to a reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions of 36% by 2030 relative to revenue (tCO2/M€) from a 2018 base year, as validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The Group has also successfully issued its frst Sustainability-Linked Bond of €300 million in May, with an annual coupon of 1% maturing in 2031 and indexed on the above-mentioned targets.