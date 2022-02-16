Imerys : Universal Registration documents — PDF (417.92 KB)
PRESS RELEASE
PARIS, FEBRUARY 17, 2022
Imerys: strong fnancial performance in 2021
Revenue at €4,383 million (+15,4%), with robust organic growth of 15.6% vs. last year (+10.7% in Q4)
Positive price mix impact at +3.2% for the year (+5.9% in Q4) in high cost infation environment
Current EBITDA up 20.5% to €761 million, above guidance range1, and current EBITDA margin at 17.4% (16.6% in 2020)
Solid net current free operating cash fow of €255 million
Net income from current operations up 72% to €288 million
Proposed dividend of €1.55 per share, up 35% versus prior year
Signifcant progress on ambitious ESG roadmap
Alessandro Dazza, Chief Executive Ofcer, said:
"Imerys delivered another quarter of solid earnings in Q4, marked by continuing good momentum on most of our end markets and strong commercial performance. I want to thank the teams for their commitment and support to our customers despite severe constraints on logistics and supply in a context of record high infation of all input costs. In this context, the Group exceeded its guidance for 2021. For this year, we expect demand for the Group's specialty minerals solutions to remain sustained. In a volatile environment, Imerys will continue to give priority to price, cost and cash management, while actively pursuing growth opportunities and focusing on rapidly rising demand for sustainable solutions."
The audit procedures on the consolidated accounts are fnalized. The audit report will be issued after the fnalization of the procedures for the verifcation of the management report, and the presentation of the accounts to be included in the Universal Registration Document, in the format provided for in the ESEF Regulation.
Consolidated results 2
Q4 2020
Q4 2021
Change
FY 2020
FY 2021
Change
(€ millions)
(%)
(%)
Revenue
986
1,121
+13.6%
3,799
4,383
+15.4%
Organic change (like-for-like)
+1.7%
+10.7%
-
-10.7%
+15.6%
-
Current EBITDA
177
167
-5.9%
631
761
+20.5%
Current EBITDA margin
18.0%
14.9%
-300 bps
16.6%
17.4%
+80 bp
Current operating income
89
89
+0.7%
299
452
+51.5%
Current operating margin
9.0%
8.0%
-100 bp
7.9%
10.3%
+240 bps
Operating income
(42)
46
-
138
385
-
Net income from current operations, Group share
50
55
+8.9%
167
288
+72.4%
Net income, Group share
(65)
24
-
30
240
-
Net current free operating cash fow
-
-
-
373
255
-31.7%
Net fnancial debt (as at December 31)
-
-
-
1,508
1,451
-3.8%
Net income, Group share, per share3
€(0.80)
€0.28
-
€0.37
€2.83
-
Net income from current operations per share3
€0.59
€0.65
+9.4%
€2.03
€3.40
+67.3%
Guidance announced on November 2, 2021: FY 2021 current EBITDA between €735 million and €755 million
The defnition of alternative performance measures can be found in the glossary at the end of the press release. 3 Weighted average number of outstanding shares: 84,689,581 in 2021 compared with 82,168,061 in 2020.
1
Growth projects
In 2021, the Group continued to expand its footprint and production capacity to meet demand for its products in regions and markets with the highest growth potential.
In the Performance Minerals segment, Imerys has invested €35 million in its plant in Bodio, Switzerland, and is currently completing a €60 million investment in Willebroek, Belgium, to expand production capacity for high-purity, synthetic graphite and carbon black used in Lithium-ion batteries, mostly used in electric cars. These investments are the frst of a series of capacity expansion projects addressing the strong demand growth expected in the electric vehicles market worldwide.
In the Refractory, Abrasives and Construction business area, Imerys has invested €37 million for the construction and commissioning of a greenfeld plant in Vizag, India, to serve the rising needs of the domestic refractory industry for high performance solutions. India is the second largest steel producer in the world.
In addition to these developments, Imerys has completed the integration of the Haznedar Group, acquired in December 2020. Haznedar has generated revenue of €75 million, well above expectations, and has enlarged Imerys product ofering with high-grade refractory monolithics and bricks, while further strengthening the Group position in the growing Turkish market.
Innovation push in new products and technologies
The Group launched 80 new products in 2021 primarily in green mobility, sustainable construction and natural solutions for consumer goods and life sciences. Each innovation project is assessed through a specifc Portfolio Sustainability Assessment (PSA) framework developed by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and verifed by an external independent body.
Imerys targets 50% of new products to be launched in 2022 to be ranked as "SustainAgilityTM solutions" 4 and has promoted a specifc label for its products with the highest sustainability rating. Imerys is also actively working on the recyclability of minerals.
Sustainability: recent ESG developments
The Group made progress across the six pillars that constitute its SustainAgility ESG program: safety & health, human capital, environmental stewardship, climate change, business conduct and product portfolio management.
In the area of corporate governance, the Board of Directors has appointed Mrs Véronique Saubot, one of its independent members, as ESG Referent Director dedicated to sustainability-related issues. The Group's ESG roadmap and performance is now reviewed by the relevant Committees where applicable and in any event twice a year by the Board.
A climate change risk and opportunity scenario analysis has been completed assessing physical risks as well as transition risks and opportunities in line with the Financial Stability Board Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Potential, substantive fnancial or strategic impacts are disclosed via the CDP disclosure and will be presented in Imerys' Universal Registration Document.
As part of its ESG strategy, the Group has introduced an internal price for carbon emissions in the assessment of its capital expenditure projects and has committed to a reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions of 36% by 2030 relative to revenue (tCO2/M€) from a 2018 base year, as validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The Group has also successfully issued its frst Sustainability-Linked Bond of €300 million in May, with an annual coupon of 1% maturing in 2031 and indexed on the above-mentioned targets.
Based on the SustainAgility Solutions Assessment framework. A "SustainAgility Solution" is a product in an application that has scored within the two highest categories of the four possible categories (A+ or A).
2
2021 Achievements on selected ESG KPIs
2019
2020
2021
Target
Occupational health & safety: Total recordable accident frequency rate5
3.22
2.66
2.63
2.50
(2022)
Diversity and inclusion: proportion of women within the Group's senior
22%
26%
26%
30%
management team
(2022)
Climate change strategy: % reduction in CO2e emissions by million euro of
-12%
-12%
-23%
-36%
revenue compared to 20186 7
(2030)
Business conduct and responsible purchasing management: proportion of
16%
14%
35%
50%
suppliers assessed against environmental, social and governance criteria8
(2022)
Environmental, social and economic impact of products: proportion of
-
6%
21%
40%
product portfolio measured against environmental social and governance
(2022)
criteria
Active portfolio management
Disposal of non-core natural graphite assets
On December 2, 2021, Imerys has signed an agreement to sell its mothballed natural graphite mine and plant in Namibia, as well as its natural graphite mine in Lac des Iles (Canada), which is primarily supplying non-processed products for refractory and engineering applications, for an asset value of ca. €40 million. These assets generated ca. €15 million of revenue in 2021 with 50 employees and were accounted for in the Performance Minerals Asia Pacifc business area. The deal is expected to be completed at the end of the frst quarter of 2022.
Disposal of kaolin assets in North America
Imerys is expecting to close in the coming weeks the sale of certain US assets and mining resources supplying hydrous kaolin to the paper and board markets to Thiele Kaolin Company, one of the world's leading producers of processed kaolin clay. These assets, which are part of Imerys' Performance Minerals Americas business area, posted revenue of approximately $76 million in 2020 with 109 employees.
Dividend
At the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2022, the Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of €1.55 per share, up 34.7% vs last year, representing a total estimated payout of €132 million, equal to 46% of net income from current operations, Group's share. This proposal refects the Board's confdence in the Group's fundamentals and its development prospects.
Includes all accidents without lost time whenever a healthcare professional is involved in the treatment, even if only for frst aid. 6 Scopes 1 & 2 - Greenhouse gas emissions expressed in tons of CO2e equivalent. 7 In 2021, Imerys improved its data reporting accuracy and updated the methodology for the calculation of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As per the Group GHG Recalculation Policy made public in May 2021, audited by Deloitte and available on Imerys.com, the Group recalculated the 2018 base year emission inventory. To facilitate comparison, Imerys has also recalculated 2019 and 2020 data. Based on the updated emission factors and calculation methodology, 2019 and 2020 Group GHG emissions were reduced by -14% in 2019 and by -15% in 2020 versus 2018. 8 By expenditure. In 2018 and 2019, this percentage represented the suppliers assessed within high risk categories and countries. In 2020 a new program was launched, including for some of the previously assessed suppliers.
3
Outlook
Imerys expects the demand for its specialty minerals solutions to remain sustained across most market segments in 2022. Furthermore, Imerys is set to beneft from its positioning in the automotive sector once the semiconductor shortages and supply chain constraints have disappeared.
Continued pricing discipline is expected to support the Group's proftability in 2022, while tight cost control will remain a key area of focus in a context of persistent high infation. Active portfolio management and an acceleration of growth capex projects will boost the Group's long-term expansion. The ongoing ecological transition will contribute to Imerys future development, as natural minerals solutions gradually replace less environmentally-friendly products.
COMMENTARY ON THE FOURTH QUARTER AND 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS
Revenue
Unaudited quarterly data
2020
2021
Reported
Like-for-like
Volumes
Price mix
(€ millions)
Change
change
First quarter
1,028
1,058
+2.9%
+6.3%
+5.8%
+0.5%
Second quarter
872
1,100
+26.2%
+28.9%
+26.3%
+2.6%
Third quarter
912
1,104
+21.0%
+18.6%
+15.0%
+3.6%
Fourth quarter
986
1,121
+13.6%
+10.7%
+4.8%
+5.9%
Total
3,799
4,383
+15.4%
+15.6%
+12.4%
+3.2%
Revenue was €4,383 million, up 15.6% year-on-year at constant scope and exchange rates. Group sales volumes were up 12.4% in 2021, confrming the demand recovery across all underlying markets despite logistics and supply constraints..
In a context of high infation, Imerys' price mix accelerated in Q4 (+5.9%), averaging 3.2% for the year.
Revenue included a negative currency efect of €54 million (-1.4%), primarily as a result of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the euro in the frst part of the year.
The scope efect amounted to €57 million for the year, related mostly to the positive contribution of acquisitions (Haznedar group, Cornerstone, Sunward Refractories and Hysil) and the divestiture of the kaolin operations in Australia.
Current EBITDA
Unaudited quarterly data
2020
2021
Change
(€ millions)
First quarter
165
183
+10.9%
Second quarter
125
218
+74.5%
Third quarter
165
194
+17.7%
Fourth quarter
177
167
-5.9%
Year
631
761
+20.5%
Margin
16.6%
17.4%
+80 bps
4
Current EBITDA was above the upper range of the guidance and reached €761 million for 2021, a 20.5% increase vs. 2020. The margin improved by 80 basis points versus 2020 to 17.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2021, current EBITDA did not yet fully beneft from the most recent price increases, which will become efective in 2022.
2021 Current EBITDA beneftted from positive volume contribution (€224 million) and strong price mix (€97 million, of which €58 million in the fourth quarter alone), which compensated for the €97 million increase in variable costs, a consequence of extremely high infation on freight, raw materials, energy and packaging costs.
Fixed costs and overheads were up €115 million vs last year, following increased activity at all production sites.
The currency efect was negative at €9 million.
Current operating income reached €452 million for 2021, a 51.5% increase compared to last year.
Net income from current operations
Net income from current operations, Group share, totaled €288 million, up 72.4% vs. 2020. Net fnancial result was negative at €40 million. The income tax expense of €111 million corresponds to an efective tax rate of 27.0%, compared with 27.8% in 2020. Net income from current operations, Group share, per share, was up 67.3% to €3.40.
Net income
Net income, Group share, totaled €240 million in 2021, after -€48 million of other income and expenses, after tax.
Net current free operating cash fow
(€ millions)
2020
2021
Current EBITDA
631
761
Increase (-)/ decrease (+) in operating working capital
75
(19)
Notional tax on current operating income
(83)
(122)
Other
36
6
Net current operating cash fow (before capital expenditure)
659
626
Capital expenditure
(262)
(336)
Right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)
(23)
(34)
Net current free operating cash fow
373
255
Imerys generated a net current free operating cash fow of €255 million in 2021 (€373 million in 2020). This fgure includes €336 million of capital expenditure (representing 7.7% of revenue), up €74 million year-on-year, refecting increased spending on strategic projects aimed at increasing production capacity in the most promising markets. Despite infation and the activity rebound, operating working capital requirements grew more slowly than revenue.
After the cash outfow corresponding to the dividend payment (€107 million in 2021 versus €17 million in 2020), the net fnancial debt decreased by €57 million (after €177 million in 2020).
5
