    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 11:35:24 am
42.12 EUR   +0.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imerys : Universal Registration documents — PDF (6.01 MB)

02/16/2022 | 01:06pm EST
2021 Annual Results

February 17, 2022

Alessandro Dazza - Chief Executive Officer

Sébastien Rouge - Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

More comprehensive information about Imerys may be obtained on its website (www.imerys.com), under Regulated Information, including its Universal Registration Document ﬁled under No. D.21-0167 in March 22, 2021 with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Imerys draws the attention of investors to the "Risk factors and Internal control" set forth in the Universal Registration Document.

This document contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (many of which are diﬃcult to predict and generally beyond the control of Imerys) that could cause actual results and developments to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied.

Photo credits: Imerys Photo Library, Reserved Rights, xxx.

2

February 17, 2022 | Imerys 2021 Annual Results

Imerys

Highlights

Financial

Outlook

Results

3

February 17, 2022 | Imerys 2021 Annual Results

Imerys

4

February 17, 2022 | Imerys 2021 Annual Results

Highlights - Strong ﬁnancial performance in 2021

Double-digit

Current EBITDA

Strong cash flow

organic growth

+15.6%

above guidance1generation and deleveraging€761m€255m2
  • +15.6% organic growth vs 2020, +10.7% in Q4
  • Robust recovery in most markets despite supply chain disruptions and inﬂationary environment
  • Strong commercial performance and market share gains
  • Good operational leverage leading to a 21% increase in EBITDA vs 2020
  • Increase in selling prices oﬀsetting impact of high inﬂation
  • 17.4% margin, +80 bps versus
    2020
  • Sound cash generation despite inﬂation, higher working capital requirements and level of activity
  • Increased capex to support future growth
  • Improvement of net debt to current EBITDA ratio to 1.9x versus 2.4x last year

Increased dividend

€1.55 per share

  • Net income from current operations at €288 million, up 72% vs last year
  • Dividend increase of 35% to €1.55 per share proposed to the shareholders meeting, representing a payout ratio of 46%
  1. Guidance announced on November 2, 2021: FY 2021 current EBITDA between €735 million and €755 million
  2. Net current free operating cash ﬂow

Note: Please refer to the glossary in appendix for deﬁnition of Alternative Performance Measures

5

February 17, 2022 | Imerys 2021 Annual Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 290 M 4 875 M 4 875 M
Net income 2021 268 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2021 1 461 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 3 557 M 4 044 M 4 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,98 €
Average target price 47,40 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS14.89%4 041
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-8.44%20 809
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-21.09%5 787
AURUBIS AG13.38%4 951
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-13.76%4 304
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.92%3 865