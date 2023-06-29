  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 03:12:05 2023-06-29 am EDT
35.24 EUR +1.97% +4.26% -3.03%
09:01am Imerys aims to be Europe's top lithium producer with UK project RE
07:43am Imerys : and British Lithium announce a strategic partnership to accelerate development of UK's largest lithium deposit PU

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-29 35.24 +1.97% 25 568
2023-06-28 34.56 +1.35% 53,530
2023-06-27 34.10 +1.13% 50,803
2023-06-26 33.72 -0.06% 52,941
2023-06-23 33.74 -0.18% 46,288

Real-time Euronext Paris - 03:06:44 2023-06-29 am EDT

Chart Imerys

Chart Imerys
Company Profile

As a world leader in mineral specialties for the industry, Imerys offers high-added-value business solutions for a wide range of sectors, from process industries to consumer goods or construction products. The group actively mobilizes its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and materials science know how to provide high-end solutions that value its mineral resources, develop formulations or produce synthetic minerals. All these actions bring about essential properties to its customers' products and their performance such as refractoriness, toughness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, or hydrophobicity. Imerys is strongly committed to responsible developmentin particular, to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly products and processes. The activity is organized around 2 areas: - Performance Minerals: the segment brings together three geographical business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia/Pacific (APAC). This segment encompasses functional additives that give unique properties to the products they compose. It serves the plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, filtration, ceramic materials, renewable energy, paper and cardboard, food, health and cosmetic industries; - Materials and High Temperature Solutions: the segment, managed globally, brings together two business areas - High Temperature Solutions and Refractories, Abrasives & Construction. This segment facilitates production processes involving high temperatures. It serves the refractory, foundry, metals, abrasives and building chemicals markets.
Sector
Specialty Mining & Metals
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Imerys

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
34.56EUR
Average target price
51.47EUR
Spread / Average Target
+48.93%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Specialty Mining & Metals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IMERYS
Chart Analysis Imerys
-2.04% 3 183 M $
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Iluka Resources Limited
+16.47% 3 143 M $
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Chart Analysis Lithium Americas Corp.
+0.04% 3 096 M $
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Yunnan Tin Company Limited
+4.11% 3 332 M $
WESTERN MINING CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Western Mining Co.,Ltd.
+2.65% 3 441 M $
YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd.
+0.79% 3 581 M $
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Xiamen Tungsten Co.,Ltd.
-2.86% 3 715 M $
MMG LIMITED
Chart Analysis MMG Limited
+12.00% 2 542 M $
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Sigma Lithium Corporation
+34.05% 4 071 M $
TIBET SUMMIT RESOURCES CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Tibet Summit Resources Co.,Ltd.
-20.86% 2 287 M $
Other Specialty Mining & Metals
