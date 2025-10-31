Imerys announced net attributable Q3income of €39m in Q3 2025, compared with a loss of €285m in the same period last year.
This improvement is mainly due to the absence of negative non-recurring items this year, whereas Q3 2024 was impacted by €326m in exceptional charges related to the disposal of assets in the paper business.
Net current income attributable to the Group rose 6% year-on-year to €43m, despite a market environment that remains sluggish, particularly in Europe and North America.
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €140m in Q3, down slightly (-5.7%) year-on-year. It represented 16.9% of sales, compared with 17.4% a year earlier. This performance was driven by continued pricing discipline, effective cost control and strong momentum in polymers and conductive additives.
Sales reached €827m, down 3.3% on a reported basis and 1.3% LFL.
Despite this unfavorable environment, we are maintaining solid profitability with adjusted EBITDA similar to last year's at constant scope and exchange rates and excluding the contribution of joint ventures, it said.
Imerys confirms its adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2025, expected to be between €540m and €580m.
As a world leader in mineral specialties for the industry, Imerys offers high-added-value business solutions for a wide range of sectors, from process industries to consumer goods or construction products. The group actively mobilizes its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and materials science know how to provide high-end solutions that value its mineral resources, develop formulations or produce synthetic minerals. All these actions bring about essential properties to its customers' products and their performance such as refractoriness, toughness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, or hydrophobicity. Imerys is strongly committed to responsible developmentin particular, to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly products and processes. The activity is organized around 2 areas:
- Performance Minerals: the segment brings together three geographical business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia/Pacific (APAC). This segment encompasses functional additives that give unique properties to the products they compose. It serves the plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, filtration, ceramic materials, renewable energy, paper and cardboard, food, health and cosmetic industries;
- Materials and High Temperature Solutions: the segment, managed globally, brings together two business areas - High Temperature Solutions and Refractories, Abrasives & Construction. This segment facilitates production processes involving high temperatures. It serves the refractory, foundry, metals, abrasives and building chemicals markets.
