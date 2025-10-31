Imerys announced net attributable Q3income of €39m in Q3 2025, compared with a loss of €285m in the same period last year.



This improvement is mainly due to the absence of negative non-recurring items this year, whereas Q3 2024 was impacted by €326m in exceptional charges related to the disposal of assets in the paper business.



Net current income attributable to the Group rose 6% year-on-year to €43m, despite a market environment that remains sluggish, particularly in Europe and North America.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €140m in Q3, down slightly (-5.7%) year-on-year. It represented 16.9% of sales, compared with 17.4% a year earlier. This performance was driven by continued pricing discipline, effective cost control and strong momentum in polymers and conductive additives.



Sales reached €827m, down 3.3% on a reported basis and 1.3% LFL.



Despite this unfavorable environment, we are maintaining solid profitability with adjusted EBITDA similar to last year's at constant scope and exchange rates and excluding the contribution of joint ventures, it said.



Imerys confirms its adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2025, expected to be between €540m and €580m.