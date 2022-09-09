Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Imerys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-08 am EDT
28.52 EUR   -0.14%
01:23aImerys Nears Deal To Divest Most Of Paper Assets For $393 Million
MT
01:10aIMERYS : Sale of paper assets - September 9th, 2022
PU
01:10aIMERYS : enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its assets serving the paper markets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imerys : enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its assets serving the paper markets

09/09/2022 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 9th, 2022

Imerys enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its

assets serving the paper markets

Imerys has entered into exclusive negotiations with Syntagma Capital for the potential sale of most of its assets producing kaolin, ground calcium carbonate ("GCC"), precipitated calcium carbonate ("PCC") and talc, which primarily serve the paper markets for an enterprise value of €390 million including an earn out depending on the future performance of the business.

These activities are operated by approximately 950 employees in 24 plants in the Americas and Asia, as well as certain locations in Europe. In total, these activities represented about €400m in sales in 20211.

Syntagma Capital is an investment frm based in Brussels, Belgium, which invests in materials, chemicals, industrials, and B2B services sectors.

Alessandro Dazza, CEO of Imerys, said: "In Syntagma, we have found a partner that shares Imerys' values and passion for delivering mineral solutions in a responsible way. We are confdent that our employees, customers, and the business overall will fourish and develop under the new ownership. I would like to thank the teams for their outstanding work in building this business over the years. I know they will continue delivering excellent results in the future."

Along with the contemplated divestiture of the High-Temperature Solutions business announced at the end of July, this sale would mark another important milestone in the Group's eforts to focus on its core high-growth specialty minerals business. With this in mind, Imerys looks forward to presenting its growth strategy to investors during a Capital Markets Day on November 7th, 2022.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the course of 2023. The transaction remains subject to the fulfllment of customary conditions for this type of transaction, including the information and consultation of works councils and other regulatory approvals.

  • This represented approximately 8% of the Group 2021 total sales.

1

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021, Imerys delivers high value-added,functional solutions to diversifed set of industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-howto deliver solutions based on benefciation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, fltration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendlyproducts and processes. www.imerys.com

About Syntagma Capital

Syntagma invests in companies that can beneft from hands-on operational expertise to accelerate growth and improve performance for all stakeholders. They are true operators with experience working in and managing companies on a global scale, leveraging our in-house resources to develop successful strategies, and execute them to realize their full potential and create sustainable long-term value. Syntagma invests and operates companies in a broad range of industries with a specifc focus on the material, chemical, industrial, and business services markets and including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, and other industries. Syntagma is committed to high ESG standards across all its investments and is based in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit: https://syntagmacapital.com

Contacts

Analyst/Investor Relations:

Press contacts:

Vincent Gouley : +33 (0)1 49 55 64 69

Claire Garnier : +33 (0)1 49 55 64 27

fnance@imerys.com

Hugues Schmitt (Primatice) : + 33 6 71 99 74 58

Olivier Labesse (Primatice) : + 33 6 79 11 49 71

2

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMERYS
01:23aImerys Nears Deal To Divest Most Of Paper Assets For $393 Million
MT
01:10aIMERYS : Sale of paper assets - September 9th, 2022
PU
01:10aIMERYS : enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its assets serving the paper m..
PU
09/06Imerys S.A. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
08/29IMERYS : press release 29-08-2022 shares buyback from 22-08 to 26-08-2022 included
PU
08/29IMERYS : Security operations
CO
08/04IMERYS : communiqué K et DV au 31_07_2022
PU
08/01Imerys Introduces ImerShield Solutions
CI
08/01Imerys to divest its High Temperature Solutions business
AQ
07/31IMERYS : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMERYS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 880 M 4 865 M 4 865 M
Net income 2022 323 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2022 1 190 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 2 411 M 2 404 M 2 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,52 €
Average target price 43,60 €
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS-21.95%2 404
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-13.97%16 769
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.19.20%7 707
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.44.47%6 949
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-34.56%3 226
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.-14.51%2 792