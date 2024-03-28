The mineral specialties group Imerys announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Flacks, a Miami-based American investment company, with a view to selling its assets serving the paper market.

These activities employ approximately 900 people in 24 plants in America and Asia, as well as in certain sites in Europe. They generated sales of around 370 million euros in 2023.

Completion of this transaction, expected during 2024, is subject to compliance with the usual conditions, including regulatory approvals and information and consultation procedures with employee representative bodies.

