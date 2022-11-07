PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, NOVEMBER 7, 2022

Imerys presents its 2023-2025 strategic plan and growth ambition

at its Capital Markets Day

Market leader in specialty mineral solutions with resilient and proftable business model

Well positioned on growing underlying markets following recently announced disposals and supported by society megatrends

Ambition to generate organic growth of 3-5% annually on average between 2023 and 2025 1 and raise current EBITDA margin to 18-20% by 2025

decision-making and update SBTi targets aligned to the 1.5°C trajectory Commitment to Investment Grade rating and attractive shareholder return

Plan to become a major player in the European lithium market with a large lithium exploitation project in France

Today, Imerys, the leader in specialty mineral solutions, will host a Capital Markets Day from 2:00pm to 6:30pm CET, during which the Group will present its 2023-2025 strategic ambitions.

The business model of the Group has proven to be resilient and proftable through various crises in recent years. Imerys has successfully completed its organizational transformation and launched important strategic moves with the ongoing disposals of non-core businesses in order to focus on more attractive markets.

Imerys is now entering the next phase of its development with the ambition to achieve an organic proftable growth of 3-5% per year on average between 2023 and 20251, thanks to strategic investments in fast-growing markets aligned with three key megatrends: green mobility and energy, sustainable construction and natural solutions for consumer goods.

Imerys confrms its 2022 current EBITDA guidance. The Group expects to improve its current EBITDA margin from 16.5% in 20222 to 18-20% in 2025 thanks to higher organic growth, the increasing contribution of strategic investments and continuous savings and operational efciencies through industrial and purchasing optimization programs.

Imerys will continue to support future developments with its solid cash generation and the proceeds of contemplated divestitures. The Group expects capital expenditures to reach approx. €400 million per year between 2023 and 2025, of which approximately 40% will be dedicated to new capacity in fast-growing markets3.

The Group will create long-term value with its sustainable development strategy and is committed to submitting updated SBTi4 targets aligned to the 1.5°C trajectory. In line with this, the Group will strive to reduce its CO2 emissions by 42% in absolute terms (tCO2) by 2030 with 2021 as a base year.

Furthermore, as announced on October 24, 2022, Imerys plans to become a major player in the European lithium market with Project Emili at its Beauvoir site (France). Assuming the project is