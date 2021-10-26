Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Imerys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imerys : receives NIOSH award for Covid-19 combat work in the US

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & stories

Our news

October 25, 2021

Imerys receives NIOSH award for Covid-19 combat work in the US

The team's joint efforts brought recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Another award recognizes the great work that Imerys employees have been doing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time granted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)- part of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Imerys Performance Minerals Americas-North American Division won the industrial minerals award for introducing contact-tracing technology to manage physical distancing and track exposures to COVID-19 at our worksites. Imerys provided wearable contact-tracing badges to all personnel and used the data collected to improve physical distancing measures and to add exposure controls. These measures delivered additional capacity to contain the potential spread of COVID-19.

Imerys' Vice President & General Manager of Polymers and Coatings, Doug Smith, accepted the award, presented during the Industrial Mineral Association Meeting. "We are proud of our EHS and Operations team to receive such an award from the US Federal Agency, National Institute of Occupational Safety. The fact that NIOSH has chosen Imerys' PMA as a key winner in the Industrial Minerals space is a great example of how our EHS and Operations team were able to work with external partners and develop an innovative solution to combat the spread of COVID-19 across our sites."

The NIOSH Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award recognizes mines and companies that have made an extraordinary effort to apply technology or improve processes in innovative ways, above and beyond mandatory requirements, to improve mine worker safety and health. "This year's awards attest to the mining industry's ability to innovate in response to immediate, global challenges, while continuing to develop industry-specific health and safety solutions," said NIOSH Associate Director for Mining Dr. Jessica Kogel.

For the Vice President of Filtration & Life Sciences at PMA, Amanda Glaser, the team has shown how resilient they can be. "Our team took to heart the Imerys and CDC protocols to limit impact. The safety of our employees has been and continues to be our top priority. I have been incredibly proud of our team's ability to find ways to get their jobs done in ways that minimize exposure risk for themselves and others," she said.

Doug Smith also highlighted the work of strengthening our communication processes across the sites: "These efforts helped our teams adjust operating procedures and protocols to protect our employees, contractors, their families, and the local communities in which they live. It is very exciting to be part of an organization that has been able to rise to the many challenges the pandemic has posed to the business. Our teams have shown an ability to adjust quickly to ensure that we operate safely while continuing to service our customers."

Chris England, director of North America Environment, Health & Safety at Imerys PMA, explains the next steps: "We're going to continue following our internal COVID-19 procedures and tools, especially Instant Trace badges until the pandemic is over. The Hub EHS Teams worked quickly to roll out the badges to all production and mine sites. This recognition is a reflection on the dedication and adaptability of the EHS Team."

RECOGNITION

This is the second NIOSH Mine Safety & Technology award for the Industrial Minerals sector Imerys has won. In 2018, the group won for a Moisture-Tolerant Rock Dust project. Mixing rock dust with coal dust is necessary to guard against the propagation of explosions in coal mines, but rock dust varies in their critical ability to disperse when wet. Imerys created a moisture-tolerant rock dust by blending conventional rock dust with treated calcium carbonate to offer an optimal solution for mines. Cooperative testing with NIOSH demonstrated that the treated particles fill in void spaces between untreated rock dust particles, blocking the wicking action that allows water to penetrate conventional rock dust. Imerys ImerCoal MT moisture-tolerant rock dust is commercially available and is being used in coal mines throughout North America.

CSR
Share this news:
Global news

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMERYS
10/15PROTECTING COMMON-INTEREST PRIVILEGE : Guidance From Recent Decisions
AQ
10/14IMERYS : provides update on Chapter 11 process of North American talc entities
PU
10/07IMERYS : Entire supply chain has a role in improving sustainability, say minerals experts ..
PU
10/04IMERYS : Descriptions of the sharebuy back programs — PDF (368.2 KB)
PU
09/27IMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program ..
PU
09/27IMERYS : Descriptions of the sharebuy back programs — PDF (897.26 KB)
PU
09/22PRO BANKRUPTCY BRIEFING : J&J Beats Injury Lawyers on Talc Bankruptcy; Judge Questions Tal..
DJ
09/21IMERYS : - Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback progra..
AQ
09/20IMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program ..
PU
09/20IMERYS : Descriptions of the sharebuy back programs — PDF (884.16 KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMERYS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 206 M 4 881 M 4 881 M
Net income 2021 246 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2021 1 383 M 1 605 M 1 605 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 3 208 M 3 725 M 3 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,86 €
Average target price 46,30 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS-2.07%3 725
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD32.19%20 050
GEM CO., LTD.64.52%8 406
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.93.48%5 693
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-1.22%5 271
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.21.42%3 821