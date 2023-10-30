PRESS RELEASE
PARIS, OCTOBER 30, 2023
Imerys reports its third quarter 2023 results and confrms
its full year 2023 guidance
- Third quarter revenue of €918 million and frst nine months revenue1 of €2,9 billion refecting challenging global macroeconomic conditions
- Resilient third quarter current EBITDA margin at 16.4%, in line with frst semester 2023 performance, beneftting from Imerys cost savings actions and downward trend in variable costs
- Positive price/cost balance maintained, demonstrating the strength of the Group's business model during periods of signifcant uncertainty
- Low end of current EBITDA guidance range2 confrmed for full year 2023 assuming stable market conditions
Alessandro Dazza, Chief Executive Ofcer, said:
"As anticipated in July, our key end markets and geographies did not show any signifcant recovery, which afected our sales volumes in the third quarter. As we navigate this low visibility environment, characterized by soft demand and heightened geopolitical tensions, we are deploying a number of cash and cost savings initiatives to protect our fnancial performance. Our confdence in the adaptability of Imerys' business model is intact as we pursue our strategic goals."
Unaudited consolidated results3
Change
9M 2022
9M 2023
year-on-year
(€ millions)
(%)
Revenue
3,258
2,900
-11.0%
Organic growth
-
-8.5%
-
Current EBITDA
568
481
-15.4%
Current EBITDA margin
17.4%
16.6%
-
Current operating income
346
300
-13.2%
Current operating margin
10.6%
10.3%
-
Operating income
247
231
-6.3%
Current net income from continuing operations, Group share
221
192
-13.1%
Net income from continuing operations, Group share
124
140
+12.4%
Net income from discontinued activities, Group share
69
44
-
Net income, Group share
193
184
-4.9%
- According to IFRS 5, HTS is accounted for as a discontinued operation and reported under 'Net income from discontinued activities' (its revenue, expenses and pre-tax profts are not detailed in the consolidated income statement).
2 Set on July 27, 2023
3 The defnition of alternative performance measures can be found in the glossary at the end of the press release
Third quarter 2023 highlights
Acquisition of Carmeuse's Ground Calcium Carbonate business in Georgia - USA
Imerys has reached an agreement with O-N Minerals Company, a subsidiary of Carmeuse Lime & Stone, for the acquisition of its North Georgia ground calcium carbonate business, efective September 1, 2023. We expect the business' full-year revenue run rate to reach $15million post integration.
This acquisition will allow Imerys to expand its capacity for ground calcium carbonate (GCC) in North America and to foster its growth in sustainable construction. It also represents a great opportunity to develop new applications for Filtration & Life Sciences in agriculture.
Plan to divest Imerys' bauxite activities in Greece
Imerys has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Mytilineos Group to divest its bauxite activities in Greece, with an agreement signed on September 4, 2023, for an enterprise value of €10 million.
Imerys Bauxites produces metallurgical-grade bauxite in its underground mines, of which approximately 75% is sold to the Mytilineos Group and a small part used internally by Imerys for the production of calcium aluminate cements in its plants in Fos and Dunkerque, France. As Imerys is diversifying its sourcing of bauxite, the contemplated divestiture will guarantee the long-term standing of this activity in a vertically-integrated Mytilineos Group, where this raw material is strategic for the future.
Imerys has also secured a medium-term bauxite supply agreement to allow a smooth transition to new sources.
The intended sale of Imerys' assets serving the paper market to Syntagma Capital is highly unlikely to materialize
On September 30, Imerys announced that the completion of the proposed divestiture of its assets serving the paper market has become highly unlikely to materialize due to circumstances for which Imerys has formally reserved its rights towards Syntagma Capital.
At the end of 2022, Imerys signed a binding agreement with Syntagma Capital for the sale of most of its assets serving the paper market. These activities represented less than 10% of Imerys' revenue in 2022.
Imerys' focus on its core business of high-growth specialty minerals remains unchanged and the Group will explore alternative options for the divestment of this business. In the meantime, Imerys will continue to manage
these assets in the best interest of the Group, its employees and its customers.
Imerys continues to expand in high growth markets in China and India
On October 31, 2023, Imerys will formally inaugurate its new, greenfeld plant in Wuhu, China, producing high-quality talc used for lightweighting of polymers and typically addressing automotive applications, EVs in particular. The Group invested €43 million in this brand new, state-of-the-art unit to expand its presence in China, the largest car producing country in the world. Sales of its specialty mineral additives from the new plant are expected to reach €30 million per annum at maturity. This investment is an integral part of Imerys' 'Green Mobility' strategy which aims to support the industry transition towards a low-carbon economy with mineral solutions.
In India, Imerys' recently-built manufacturing plant in Vizag increased sales volumes by more than 50% compared to last year. The Vizag plant, which opened at the end of 2021, produces calcium aluminate binders for use in the refractory and construction industries. Sales at maturity are expected to exceed €25m per annum. This expansion is part of a larger efort by Imerys to increase production, innovation and sustainability in India.
Outlook
Our results for the frst nine months continue to demonstrate the adaptability of Imerys' business model during periods of signifcant uncertainty. We are confdent in our ability to increase cash and cost savings through the initiatives that are being deployed throughout the Group. Assuming stable market conditions, we aim to achieve the low end of the current EBITDA guidance range of €630 million to €650 million that we set on July 27.
COMMENTARY ON THE THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
Revenue
Unaudited consolidated results
Change
2022
2023
Reported
Like-for-like
(€ millions)
Volumes
Price
Change
change
First quarter
1,013
997
-1.6%
-0.9%
-11.9%
+11.0%
Second quarter
1,129
985
-12.7%
-10.0%
-13.7%
+3.8%
Third quarter
1,116
918
-17.8%
-14.2%
-14.2%
+0.0%
Total
3,258
2,900
-11.0%
-8.5%
-13.3%
+4.8%
Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 amounted €918 million, 14.2% below last year at constant change and perimeter.
Revenue was €2,900 million, down 8.5% year-on-year at constant scope and exchange rates in the frst nine months of 2023. Group sales volumes were down 13.3%, refecting weakness in all main end markets, continued destocking due to a lack of visibility on the timing of a rebound, and increasing competition in some geographies.
Imerys' pricing efect was positive in the frst nine months thanks to the carry-over efect of price increases implemented last year and specifc actions carried out in 2023.
Revenue included a negative currency efect of €58 million (-1.8%), primarily as a result of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the euro. The scope efect was negative €30 million, primarily attributable to recent divestments.
Current EBITDA
Unaudited quarterly data
2022
2023
Change
(€ millions)
First quarter
156
151
-3.4%
Second quarter
219
180
-17.8%
Third quarter
193
150
-22.2%
Total current EBITDA
568
481
-15.4%
Margin
17.4%
16.6%
Current EBITDA was resilient in the third quarter and benefted from tight costs management and the Group's agility to adapt production and fxed costs to changing demand patterns.
For the frst nine months of 2023, Imerys maintained a current EBITDA margin close to 17%, benefting from lower variable costs, in particular energy and freight, decreasing fxed costs despite infation, and dividend contribution of joint ventures and associates.
Current net income from continuing operations, Group share
In the third quarter, the current net income from continuing operations, Group share reached €53 million, vs. €72 million last year.
In the frst nine months of 2023, current net income from continuing operations, Group share totaled €192 million down 13.1% vs. last year. Net fnancial result was a negative €33 million. The income tax expense of €72 million corresponds to an efective tax rate of 27.0%. Current net income from continuing operations per share reached €2.27.
Net income
Net income, Group share, totaled €38 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations, Group share reached €39 million. It includes €15 million of charges, after taxes, mainly in relation to acquisition, divestiture as well as restructuring costs.
At the end of September, the net income, Group share totaled €184 million, a decrease of 4.9% vs. last year.
COMMENTARY BY SEGMENT
Performance Minerals (68% of consolidated revenue)
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Like for like
Unaudited quarterly data
9M 2022
9M 2023
Like for like
(€ millions)
(€ millions)
change on
(€ millions)
(€ millions)
change on
Q3 2022
9M 2022
317
246
-17.5%
Revenue Americas
875
760
-10.3%
353
284
-18.3%
Revenue Europe, Middle East and
1,012
916
-8.2%
Africa (EMEA)
153
130
-8.0%
Revenue Asia-Pacifc (APAC)
444
396
-5.0%
(67)
(38)
-
Eliminations
(175)
(114)
-
756
622
-13.9%
Total revenue
2,156
1,958
-6.4%
Revenue generated by the Performance Minerals segment was down 13.9% like-for-like in the third quarter of 2023, impacted by continued destocking in all regions and soft demand in certain end markets such as residential construction. On a reported basis, revenue was down 17.7% and includes a negative currency efect of €32 million (-4.2%).
Revenue in the Americas was down 17.5% at constant scope and exchange rates in the third quarter of 2023. The paper and plastics businesses drove this decline, partially ofset by a better oriented fltration business and positive pricing.
Revenue in Europe, Middle East and Africa decreased by 18.3% at constant scope and exchange rates in the third quarter of 2023. Volumes were impacted by lower demand in ceramics with high comparison basis vs last
year, and paper and board. Activity in the consumer segment remained more sustained despite persistent infation.
Revenue in Asia-Pacifc was down 8% at constant scope and exchange rates for the third quarter of the year. Volumes were impacted by softer demand in lithium-ion batteries and a weak paper business.
High Temperature Materials & Solutions (32% of consolidated revenue)
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Like for like
Unaudited quarterly data
9M 2022
9M 2023
Like for like
(€ millions)
(€ millions)
change on
(€ millions)
(€ millions)
change on
Q3 2022
9M 2022
362
297
-13.5%
Revenue Refractory, Abrasives &
1105
944
-12.7%
Construction
0
0
-
Eliminations
0
1
-
362
297
-13.6%
Total revenue
1105
945
-12.6%
Revenue like-for-like in the third quarter of 2023 for the Refractory, Abrasives & Construction business area was down 13.5%, refecting continued destocking, low iron & steel production in Europe, and increased competition from Asian players benefting from lower energy and logistics costs. The building and infrastructure business continued to perform well thanks to the increased market penetration of products helping to decarbonize the industry.
On a reported basis, third quarter 2023 revenue decreased by 17.9%, including an unfavorable currency efect of €18 million (-5.1%).
Third quarter 2023 results webcast
The press release is available on the Group's website www.imerys.com. The Group will hold a live webcast to discuss the third quarter 2023 results at 18.30 (CET) on October 30, 2023, which can be accessed on the Group's website www.imerys.com.
Financial Calendar
February 21, 2024
Full year 2023 results
These dates are subject to change and may be updated on the Group's website https://www.Imerys.com/fnance.
The world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for industry with €4.3 billion in revenue and 14,000 employees in 2022. Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to a great number of sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge and expertise in material science to deliver solutions by benefciating its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. Imerys' solutions contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance, including heat resistance, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, fltration, absorption and water repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.
More comprehensive information about Imerys may be obtained from its website (www.imerys.com) in the Regulated Information section, particularly in its Registration Document fled with the French fnancial markets
authority (Autorité des marchés fnanciers, AMF) on March 22, 2023 under number D.23-0127 (also available from the AMF website, www.amf-france.org). Imerys draws investors' attention to chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of its Registration Document.
Disclaimer: This document contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (many of which are difcult to predict and generally beyond the control of Imerys) that could cause actual results and developments to difer materially from those expressed or implied.
Analyst/Investor Relations:
Press contacts:
Cyrille Arhanchiague : +33 (0)1 49 55 64 84
Claire Garnier : +33 (0)1 49 55 64
fnance@imerys.com
Mathieu Gratiot : +33 (0)7 87 53 46 60
Hugues Schmitt (Primatice) : + 33
(0)6 71 99 74 58
Olivier Labesse (Primatice) : + 33 (0)6 79 11 49 71
APPENDIX
Revenue by Segment
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Reported
Unaudited quarterly data
9M 2022
9M 2023
Reported
change on Q3
change on 9M
(€ millions)
2022
2022
317
246
-22.2%
Revenue Americas
875
760
-13.1%
Revenue Europe, Middle East and
353
284
-19.6%
Africa (EMEA)
1,012
916
-9.5%
153
130
-15.0%
Revenue Asia-Pacifc (APAC)
444
396
-10.9%
(67)
(38)
-
Eliminations & others
(175)
(114)
-
Total Performance Minerals
756
622
-17.7%
revenue
2,156
1,958
-9.2%
Revenue Refractory, Abrasives &
362
297
-17.9%
Construction
1,105
944
-14.6%
0
0
-
Eliminations & others
0
1
-
Total High Temperature
362
297
-17.9%
Materials & Solutions revenue
1,105
945
-14.5%
Key income statement indicators
(€ millions)
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Change
9M 2022
9M 2023
Change
Revenue
1,116
918
-17.8%
3,258
2,900
-11.0%
Current EBITDA
193
150
-22.2%
568
481
-15.4%
Current operating income
118
82
-30.4%
346
300
-13.2%
Current fnancial expense
(17)
(8)
-
(36)
(33)
-
Current taxes
(27)
(20)
-
(84)
(72)
-
Minority interests
(2)
(1)
-
(5)
(3)
-
Current net income, Group share
72
53
-25.8%
221
192
-13.1%
Net Other, Group share
(95)
(15)
-
(97)
(52)
-
Net income from continuing
operations, Group share
(24)
39
-
124
140
+12.4%
Net income from discontinued activities,
Group share
24
(0)
-
69
44
-
Net income, Group share
1
38
-
193
184
-4.9%
GLOSSARY
Imerys uses "current" indicators to measure the recurrent performance of its operations, excluding signifcant items that, because of their nature and their relatively infrequent occurrence, cannot be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group (see section 5.5 Defnitions and reconciliation of alternative performance measures to IFRS indicators in the 2021 Universal Registration Document).
Alternative Performance Indicators
Defnitions and reconciliation to IFRS indicators
Growth at constant scope and
Calculated by stripping out the impact of currency fuctuations as well as
exchange rates (also called life-for-like
acquisitions and disposals (scope efect).
change, LFL growth organic or
Restatement of the currency efect consists of calculating aggregates for the
internal growth)
prior year at the exchange rate of the current year. The impact of exchange
rate instruments qualifying as hedging instruments is taken into account in
current data.
Restatement of Group structure to take into account newly consolidated
entities consists of:
subtracting the contribution of the acquisition from the aggregates of the
current year, for entities entering the consolidation scope in the current year;
subtracting the contribution of the acquisition from January 1 of the current
year, until the last day of the month of the current year when the acquisition
was made the prior year, for entities entering the consolidation scope in the
prior year.
Restatement of entities leaving the consolidation scope consists of:
subtracting the departing entity's contribution from the aggregates of the
prior year as from the frst day of the month of divestment, for entities
leaving the consolidation scope in the current year;
subtracting the departing entity's contribution from the aggregates of the
prior year, for entities leaving the consolidation scope in the prior year.
Volume efect
The sum of the change in sales volumes of each business area between the
current and prior year, valued at the average sales price of the prior year.
Price mix efect (also called Price
The sum of the change in average prices by product family of each business
efect)
area between the current and prior year, applied to volumes of the current
year.
Current operating income
The operating income before other operating income and expenses (income
from changes in control and other non-recurring items).
Net income from current operations
The Group's share of income before other operating income and expenses,
(or Current net income)
net (income from changes in control and other non-recurring items, net of
tax) and income from discontinued operations.
Current EBITDA
Calculated from current operating income before operating amortization,
depreciation and impairment losses and adjusted for changes in operating
provisions and write-downs, share in net income and dividends received
from joint ventures and associates.
Notional income tax rate
Income tax rate on current income
