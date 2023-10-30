Third quarter 2023 highlights

Acquisition of Carmeuse's Ground Calcium Carbonate business in Georgia - USA

Imerys has reached an agreement with O-N Minerals Company, a subsidiary of Carmeuse Lime & Stone, for the acquisition of its North Georgia ground calcium carbonate business, efective September 1, 2023. We expect the business' full-year revenue run rate to reach $15million post integration.

This acquisition will allow Imerys to expand its capacity for ground calcium carbonate (GCC) in North America and to foster its growth in sustainable construction. It also represents a great opportunity to develop new applications for Filtration & Life Sciences in agriculture.

Plan to divest Imerys' bauxite activities in Greece

Imerys has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Mytilineos Group to divest its bauxite activities in Greece, with an agreement signed on September 4, 2023, for an enterprise value of €10 million.

Imerys Bauxites produces metallurgical-grade bauxite in its underground mines, of which approximately 75% is sold to the Mytilineos Group and a small part used internally by Imerys for the production of calcium aluminate cements in its plants in Fos and Dunkerque, France. As Imerys is diversifying its sourcing of bauxite, the contemplated divestiture will guarantee the long-term standing of this activity in a vertically-integrated Mytilineos Group, where this raw material is strategic for the future.

Imerys has also secured a medium-term bauxite supply agreement to allow a smooth transition to new sources.

The intended sale of Imerys' assets serving the paper market to Syntagma Capital is highly unlikely to materialize

On September 30, Imerys announced that the completion of the proposed divestiture of its assets serving the paper market has become highly unlikely to materialize due to circumstances for which Imerys has formally reserved its rights towards Syntagma Capital.

At the end of 2022, Imerys signed a binding agreement with Syntagma Capital for the sale of most of its assets serving the paper market. These activities represented less than 10% of Imerys' revenue in 2022.

Imerys' focus on its core business of high-growth specialty minerals remains unchanged and the Group will explore alternative options for the divestment of this business. In the meantime, Imerys will continue to manage

these assets in the best interest of the Group, its employees and its customers.

Imerys continues to expand in high growth markets in China and India

On October 31, 2023, Imerys will formally inaugurate its new, greenfeld plant in Wuhu, China, producing high-quality talc used for lightweighting of polymers and typically addressing automotive applications, EVs in particular. The Group invested €43 million in this brand new, state-of-the-art unit to expand its presence in China, the largest car producing country in the world. Sales of its specialty mineral additives from the new plant are expected to reach €30 million per annum at maturity. This investment is an integral part of Imerys' 'Green Mobility' strategy which aims to support the industry transition towards a low-carbon economy with mineral solutions.

In India, Imerys' recently-built manufacturing plant in Vizag increased sales volumes by more than 50% compared to last year. The Vizag plant, which opened at the end of 2021, produces calcium aluminate binders for use in the refractory and construction industries. Sales at maturity are expected to exceed €25m per annum. This expansion is part of a larger efort by Imerys to increase production, innovation and sustainability in India.