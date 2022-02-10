Log in
    IME   AU0000023053

IMEXHS LIMITED

(IME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08 10:26:26 pm
1.005 AUD   -0.50%
IMEXHS : and Synapse deliver integrated medical billing
01/31Morgans rates IME as Add
IMEXHS : 2021 Q4 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C
PU
IMEXHS : and Synapse deliver integrated medical billing

02/10/2022 | 03:13pm EST
Synapse Medical, the company with Australia's only rules-based, enterprise, medical billing system which currently has over 65,000 embedded Medicare billing rules, and IMEXHS, the leading innovator in cloud-based medical imaging solutions, are delighted to announce a partnership that provides an end-to-end medical imaging solution.

Synapse CEO, Dr. Margaret Faux, said that integration and partnership had seemed likely from the first meeting. IMEXHS wanted to move away from legacy manual billing processes to a fully integrated solution. By embedding Synapse's unique medical billing system into IMEXHS's Aquila product, IMEXHS clients can access a seamless journey from patient appointment through to receipted payments with minimal human touchpoints along the journey.

Dr. Faux said "Automation of outdated manual processes like batching and receipting was important to IMEXHS, as was our one-of-a-kind medical billing rules engine. Rejected Medicare billings are everyone's pain point, and our system solves that. By applying diagnostic imaging billing rules before claims go to payers, IMEXHS clients can expect their arrears to reduce from usually over 20% to below 1%. There were a lot of moving parts in this API and a complex workflow, but the end result is an elegant interface with a very intuitive user experience."

IMEXHS Co-founder and CEO, German Arango, said "We are delighted to partner with Synapse to offer this modern workflow in the Radiology space. The key for us was a modular platform that could be designed for any client, no matter what size or complexity. Both companies deploy a suite of smart tools that rely on artificial intelligence, so this seemed a perfect fit".

Through this partnership, IMEXHS was able to leverage the leading experts in the Australian medical billing space and offer its clients not only software but a fully supported billing advisory and support service.

This integration represents a very positive start to the relationship and heralds' future collaboration in other international markets where both companies already operate. CONTACT DETAILS.

Disclaimer

ImexHS Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
