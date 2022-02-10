IMEXHS : and Synapse deliver integrated medical billing

Synapse Medical, the company with Australia's only rules-based, enterprise, medical billing system which currently has over 65,000 embedded Medicare billing rules, and IMEXHS, the leading innovator in cloud-based medical imaging solutions, are delighted to announce a partnership that provides an end-to-end medical imaging solution.

Synapse CEO, Dr. Margaret Faux, said that integration and partnership had seemed likely from the first meeting. IMEXHS wanted to move away from legacy manual billing processes to a fully integrated solution. By embedding Synapse's unique medical billing system into IMEXHS's Aquila product, IMEXHS clients can access a seamless journey from patient appointment through to receipted payments with minimal human touchpoints along the journey.

Dr. Faux said "Automation of outdated manual processes like batching and receipting was important to IMEXHS, as was our one-of-a-kind medical billing rules engine. Rejected Medicare billings are everyone's pain point, and our system solves that. By applying diagnostic imaging billing rules before claims go to payers, IMEXHS clients can expect their arrears to reduce from usually over 20% to below 1%. There were a lot of moving parts in this API and a complex workflow, but the end result is an elegant interface with a very intuitive user experience."

IMEXHS Co-founder and CEO, German Arango, said "We are delighted to partner with Synapse to offer this modern workflow in the Radiology space. The key for us was a modular platform that could be designed for any client, no matter what size or complexity. Both companies deploy a suite of smart tools that rely on artificial intelligence, so this seemed a perfect fit".

Through this partnership, IMEXHS was able to leverage the leading experts in the Australian medical billing space and offer its clients not only software but a fully supported billing advisory and support service.

This integration represents a very positive start to the relationship and heralds' future collaboration in other international markets where both companies already operate. CONTACT DETAILS.

