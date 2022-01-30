ImExHS : 2021 Q4 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Q4 FY21 Cashflow Summary

At 31 December 2021, IMEXHS held cash and cash equivalents of $4.2m, compared with $6.2m at 30 September 2021.

Cash receipts for Q4 FY21 were $4.1m, with year-to-date receipts of $10.9m.

Net cash used in operating activities improved to $0.4m from $1.5m in Q3 due to improved working capital from the acquisition of RIMAB. However, growth continued to drive working capital requirements in the USA and LATAM.

Cashflows from investing activities included the $1.1m cash payment for the acquisition of RIMAB and the company's continued investment in software development.

FY21 administration and corporate costs include $0.7m one-off payments in relation to transaction costs for the acquisition of RIMAB SAS announced on 26 July 2021 and completed on 5 October 2021.

Sales and Market Update

Aquila in the Cloud (AiC)

Aquila in the Cloud (AiC), the Company's standardised cloud-based radiology solution targeted at small and medium-sized customers, continued to generate significant interest in the market throughout Q4. The Company has 111 active AiC customers since the product launched in May 2020 with an ARR of $2.5m as at 31 December 2021, a 19% increase on Q3 FY21.

Hospital Central de la Policia

In December, IMEXHS was selected by Colombia's National Police for the outsourcing of its radiology department, replacing the 20-year incumbent provider. The new contract with Colombia's National Police will contribute circa $1.1m in ARR and will operate for six months with an automatic three- month renewal. Under the terms of the agreement, IMEXHS will provide Colombia's National Police with its Enterprise Imaging Solution which will integrate across all radiology functions in the hospital.

Strategic Partnerships

Neusoft Medical

On 2 December 2021, IMEXHS signed a global partnership agreement with Neusoft Medical, an OEM and global leader in clinical diagnostic and treatment solutions. This global partnership will combine the technology of IMEXHS with the broad geographic reach of Neusoft Medical. With 40,000 installations in more than 110 countries, Neusoft Medical offers advanced medical imaging solutions and high-quality care to patients and healthcare professionals around the world.

With this new partnership agreement, Neusoft will be one of IMEXHS's first strategic partners to offer the new IMEXHS Cloud product (refer to Product and Software Updates).