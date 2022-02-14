Log in
    IME   AU0000023053

IMEXHS LIMITED

(IME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/13 11:00:38 pm
0.95 AUD   -0.52%
04:54pIMEXHS : AQUILA – Radiology now available on Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource
PU
02/10IMEXHS : and Synapse deliver integrated medical billing
PU
01/31Morgans rates IME as Add
AQ
ImExHS : AQUILA – Radiology now available on Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource

02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
With a commercial Marketplace available in more than 100 countries and regions, Microsoft provides its partners with a network to connect with businesses, organizations, and government agencies around the world.

With this new distribution channel, all Microsoft customers can purchase AQUILA - Radiology from the Azure Marketplace or the Microsoft AppSource with just one click. In this way, we want to accelerate the growth of AQUILA in collaboration with Microsoft and be part of the best solutions that the Microsoft partner ecosystem offers to all its customers.

Some of the great advantages of joining this commercial Marketplace are:

  • Expand AQUILA to new markets and segments.
  • Generate new sales opportunities and potential customers.
  • Reduce sales cycles, accelerating projects and increasing profitability.
  • Obtain useful information about the performance of ads and orders to learn how to maximize campaign activities for the solution.

Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/es-es/marketplace/apps/imexhs1632854595158.aquilainthecloud?tab=Overview

App Source Marketplace: https://appsource.microsoft.com/es-es/product/web-apps/imexhs1632854595158.aquilainthecloud?tab=Overview

Disclaimer

ImexHS Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13,4 M 9,56 M 9,56 M
Net income 2021 -3,60 M -2,56 M -2,56 M
Net cash 2021 2,16 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,8%
Managers and Directors
Germán Aníbal Arango Bonnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Reena Minhas Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas Ronald Flynn Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jorge Marin Chief Medical Officer
Damian Eric Banks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMEXHS LIMITED-7.73%23
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-10.60%35 118
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-8.50%10 423
OMNICELL, INC.-14.44%6 784
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-26.60%3 433
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-27.02%3 057