ImExHS : AQUILA – Radiology now available on Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource

With a commercial Marketplace available in more than 100 countries and regions, Microsoft provides its partners with a network to connect with businesses, organizations, and government agencies around the world.

With this new distribution channel, all Microsoft customers can purchase AQUILA - Radiology from the Azure Marketplace or the Microsoft AppSource with just one click. In this way, we want to accelerate the growth of AQUILA in collaboration with Microsoft and be part of the best solutions that the Microsoft partner ecosystem offers to all its customers.

Some of the great advantages of joining this commercial Marketplace are:

Expand AQUILA to new markets and segments.

Generate new sales opportunities and potential customers.

Reduce sales cycles, accelerating projects and increasing profitability.

Obtain useful information about the performance of ads and orders to learn how to maximize campaign activities for the solution.

Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/es-es/marketplace/apps/imexhs1632854595158.aquilainthecloud?tab=Overview



App Source Marketplace: https://appsource.microsoft.com/es-es/product/web-apps/imexhs1632854595158.aquilainthecloud?tab=Overview