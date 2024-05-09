May 09, 2024 at 05:08 am EDT

(Alliance News) - IMI PLC on Thursday reiterated full-year guidance after an "encouraging" first quarter performance.

In a trading statement for the three months to March 31, the Birmingham, England-based engineering company said group organic revenue was up 4% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted revenue was flat, reflecting foreign currency movements seen in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Roy Twite said: "We were pleased to deliver another solid quarter of organic growth, up 4% in the first quarter, in mixed markets and against a strong comparator."

Shares in IMI rose 0.5% to 1,856.00 pence in London on Thursday.

IMI said Automation, 62% of 2023 sales, delivered a strong performance, with revenue up 12% organically. This reflected a 27% increase in Process Automation revenue, offsetting a decline in Industrial Automation.

But sales in Life Technology, 38% of 2023 sales, fell 6% organically. Life Science and Fluid Control organic revenue was down 22%, as expected, given the tough first quarter comparator and continued softness experienced across the global life sciences device market.

Based on current market conditions, IMI said its guidance remains unchanged.

It still expects that 2024 full year adjusted earnings per share will be between 120 pence and 126p.

IMI said its restructuring programme remains on track to deliver GBP15 million of incremental benefits for the full year and GBP7 million in 2025, with no changes to expected delivery costs.

IMI said it will issue its interim results for the six months ending June 30, on July 26.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.