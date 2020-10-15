Log in
IMI plc    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/15 11:30:00 am
1101.5 GBX   -1.65%
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Houston tech mogul Robert Brockman charged in record U.S. tax evasion scheme

10/15/2020 | 05:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Houston technology executive Robert Brockman has been charged in the biggest tax evasion case in U.S. history after fellow billionaire Robert Smith turned against him to avoid prosecution himself, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Brockman, the 79-year-old chief executive of Ohio-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co, hid $2 billion in income from the Internal Revenue Service over two decades, using a web of off-shore companies in Bermuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Reynolds and Reynolds provides software used by auto dealerships to help manage their business.

The indictment alleges Brockman appointed nominees to manage the off-shore entities for him as a means of hiding his involvement, saying he even went so far as to establish a proprietary encrypted email system and use code words such as "Permit," "Red fish" and "Snapper" to communicate.

At a press conference in San Francisco, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Brockman was also charged in a securities fraud scheme, after he bought and sold debt securities in his own company, "breaking a promise to investors that he would not buy or sell his own company's debt."

The debt was purchased thanks to inside information Brockman possessed, Anderson added.

He faces seven counts of tax evasion, six counts of failing to file reports disclosing foreign bank accounts, and numerous other counts including wire fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering.

An attorney for Brockman could not be reached for comment, but he was scheduled to appear in a federal court later on Thursday.

A spokesman for Smith could not be immediately reached.

Anderson said Smith, who helped secure the charges against Brockman and famously announced at last year's Morehouse College commencement that he would pay off the college debt of 2019 graduates, accepted responsibility for his own crimes in the tax evasion scheme.

Brockman and Smith have a business relationship dating back to the late 1990s, according to documents filed in connection with Smith's non-prosecution agreement.

Brockman, who is referred to as "Individual A," became an investor in Smith's private equity fund in 2000, first with a $300 million commitment, and later increasing it to $1 billion.

As part of his non-prosecution agreement, Smith admitted to using a nominee trustee and corporate manager to hide his control in four off-shore companies. Some of his untaxed income was used to buy a vacation home in Sonoma, California, and ski properties in the Alps, and to fund charitable causes, Anderson said.

He will pay $139 million in taxes and penalties, and will abandon a $182 protective refund claim and pay interest as part of the deal.

"Although Smith willfully and knowingly violated the law, Smith has accepted responsibility and agreed to provide complete and truthful cooperation," Anderson said.

Smith founded private equity firm Vista Equity Partners and he is listed by Forbes as being the nation's wealthiest Black investor.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Sarah N. Lynch


Financials
Sales 2020 1 769 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
Net income 2020 127 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2020 340 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 3 033 M - 3 913 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 153,35 GBX
Last Close Price 11,04 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11 404%
Spread / Average Target 10 347%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 913%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy M. Twite Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Carl-Peter Edmund Forster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Isobel Nicol Sharp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMI PLC-5.00%3 936
ATLAS COPCO AB14.48%56 497
FANUC CORPORATION-0.07%37 593
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.11%28 347
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.71%27 823
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED64.75%24 823
