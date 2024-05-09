IMI plc announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 9 May 2024.

IMI plc announces the results of the annual general meeting held on 9 May 2024 (LEI: 2138002W9Q21PF751R30)

Resolution D 195,268,772 92.53% 15,766,924 7.47% 211,035,696 80.71 11,245 Notice of general meetings Resolution E 211,003,749 99.99% 19,541 0.01% 211,023,290 80.71 23,651 New Articles of Association

Notes:

The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00 pm on 7 May 2024 (excluding treasury shares) was 261,466,760

A record of the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.imiplc.com.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

