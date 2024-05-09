9 May 2024
IMI plc announces the results of the annual general meeting held on 9 May 2024 (LEI: 2138002W9Q21PF751R30)
IMI plc announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 9 May 2024.
Resolutions
Votes For
% Votes
Votes Against
% Votes
Total Votes
% of Issued
Votes
For1
Against1
Validly Cast
Share
Withheld 2
Capital
Voted 1,2,3
Resolution 1
Receive Annual Report and
204,748,898
99.97%
53,734
0.03%
204,802,632
78.33
6,244,309
Accounts
Resolution 2
211,042,327
100.00%
2,416
0.00%
211,044,743
80.72
2,198
Declaration of a dividend
Resolution 3
203,488,396
96.43%
7,522,954
3.57%
211,011,350
80.70
35,591
Approve Remuneration
Report
Resolution 4
203,467,791
96.43%
7,534,408
3.57%
211,002,199
80.70
44,742
Approve Remuneration
Policy
Resolution 5
211,003,482
99.99%
11,139
0.01%
211,014,621
80.70
32,320
Election of Jackie Callaway
Resolution 6
200,566,586
95.04%
10,456,548
4.96%
211,023,134
80.71
23,807
Re-election of Lord Smith
of Kelvin
Resolution 7
195,951,515
92.86%
15,074,105
7.14%
211,025,620
80.71
21,321
Re-election of Thomas
Thune Andersen
Resolution 8
200,822,189
95.16%
10,204,665
4.84%
211,026,854
80.71
20,087
Re-election of Caroline
Dowling
Resolution 9
206,812,269
98.00%
4,210,232
2.00%
211,022,501
80.71
24,440
Re-election of Katie
Jackson
Resolution 10
206,581,730
97.90%
4,434,505
2.10%
211,016,235
80.70
30,706
Re-election of Dr Ajai Puri
Resolution 11
207,175,398
98.18%
3,841,308
1.82%
211,016,706
80.70
30,235
Re-election of Isobel Sharp
Resolution 12
208,848,388
98.97%
2,170,964
1.03%
211,019,352
80.71
27,589
Re-election of Daniel
Shook
Resolution 13
210,919,923
99.95%
98,709
0.05%
211,018,632
80.71
28,309
Re-election of Roy Twite
Resolution 14
210,988,784
99.98%
34,878
0.02%
211,023,662
80.71
23,279
Re-appointment of the
auditor
Resolution 15
210,993,401
99.99%
27,894
0.01%
211,021,295
80.71
25,646
Authority to set auditor's
Remuneration
Resolution 16
187,651,276
89.35%
22,361,050
10.65%
210,012,326
80.32
1,034,615
Authority to allot shares
Resolution 17
201,070,458
95.28%
9,952,991
4.72%
211,023,449
80.71
23,492
Authority to make political
Donations
Resolution 18
204,518,863
96.92%
6,495,325
3.08%
211,014,188
80.70
32,753
Approval of the IMI
Incentive Plan
Resolution 19
208,963,705
99.06%
1,975,171
0.94%
210,938,876
80.68
108,065
Approval of the IMI
Sharesave Plan
Resolution A
Authority to allot securities
198,520,987
94.07%
12,504,117
5.93%
211,025,104
80.71
21,837
for cash for general
financing
Resolution B
Authority to allot securities
178,405,559
84.55%
32,611,725
15.45%
211,017,284
80.71
29,657
for cash for specific
financing
Resolution C
209,778,209
99.45%
1,151,753
0.55%
210,929,962
80.67
116,979
Authority to purchase own
Shares
Resolution D
195,268,772
92.53%
15,766,924
7.47%
211,035,696
80.71
11,245
Notice of general meetings
Resolution E
211,003,749
99.99%
19,541
0.01%
211,023,290
80.71
23,651
New Articles of Association
Notes:
- The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
- The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00 pm on 7 May 2024 (excluding treasury shares) was 261,466,760
A record of the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.imiplc.com.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries to:
Louise Waldek IMI
Tel:
+44 (0)121 717 3700
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IMI plc published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 14:01:07 UTC.