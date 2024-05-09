9 May 2024

IMI plc announces the results of the annual general meeting held on 9 May 2024 (LEI: 2138002W9Q21PF751R30)

IMI plc announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 9 May 2024.

Resolutions

Votes For

% Votes

Votes Against

% Votes

Total Votes

% of Issued

Votes

For1

Against1

Validly Cast

Share

Withheld 2

Capital

Voted 1,2,3

Resolution 1

Receive Annual Report and

204,748,898

99.97%

53,734

0.03%

204,802,632

78.33

6,244,309

Accounts

Resolution 2

211,042,327

100.00%

2,416

0.00%

211,044,743

80.72

2,198

Declaration of a dividend

Resolution 3

203,488,396

96.43%

7,522,954

3.57%

211,011,350

80.70

35,591

Approve Remuneration

Report

Resolution 4

203,467,791

96.43%

7,534,408

3.57%

211,002,199

80.70

44,742

Approve Remuneration

Policy

Resolution 5

211,003,482

99.99%

11,139

0.01%

211,014,621

80.70

32,320

Election of Jackie Callaway

Resolution 6

200,566,586

95.04%

10,456,548

4.96%

211,023,134

80.71

23,807

Re-election of Lord Smith

of Kelvin

Resolution 7

195,951,515

92.86%

15,074,105

7.14%

211,025,620

80.71

21,321

Re-election of Thomas

Thune Andersen

Resolution 8

200,822,189

95.16%

10,204,665

4.84%

211,026,854

80.71

20,087

Re-election of Caroline

Dowling

Resolution 9

206,812,269

98.00%

4,210,232

2.00%

211,022,501

80.71

24,440

Re-election of Katie

Jackson

Resolution 10

206,581,730

97.90%

4,434,505

2.10%

211,016,235

80.70

30,706

Re-election of Dr Ajai Puri

Resolution 11

207,175,398

98.18%

3,841,308

1.82%

211,016,706

80.70

30,235

Re-election of Isobel Sharp

Resolution 12

208,848,388

98.97%

2,170,964

1.03%

211,019,352

80.71

27,589

Re-election of Daniel

Shook

Resolution 13

210,919,923

99.95%

98,709

0.05%

211,018,632

80.71

28,309

Re-election of Roy Twite

Resolution 14

210,988,784

99.98%

34,878

0.02%

211,023,662

80.71

23,279

Re-appointment of the

auditor

Resolution 15

210,993,401

99.99%

27,894

0.01%

211,021,295

80.71

25,646

Authority to set auditor's

Remuneration

Resolution 16

187,651,276

89.35%

22,361,050

10.65%

210,012,326

80.32

1,034,615

Authority to allot shares

Resolution 17

201,070,458

95.28%

9,952,991

4.72%

211,023,449

80.71

23,492

Authority to make political

Donations

Resolution 18

204,518,863

96.92%

6,495,325

3.08%

211,014,188

80.70

32,753

Approval of the IMI

Incentive Plan

Resolution 19

208,963,705

99.06%

1,975,171

0.94%

210,938,876

80.68

108,065

Approval of the IMI

Sharesave Plan

Resolution A

Authority to allot securities

198,520,987

94.07%

12,504,117

5.93%

211,025,104

80.71

21,837

for cash for general

financing

Resolution B

Authority to allot securities

178,405,559

84.55%

32,611,725

15.45%

211,017,284

80.71

29,657

for cash for specific

financing

Resolution C

209,778,209

99.45%

1,151,753

0.55%

210,929,962

80.67

116,979

Authority to purchase own

Shares

Resolution D

195,268,772

92.53%

15,766,924

7.47%

211,035,696

80.71

11,245

Notice of general meetings

Resolution E

211,003,749

99.99%

19,541

0.01%

211,023,290

80.71

23,651

New Articles of Association

Notes:

  1. The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  3. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00 pm on 7 May 2024 (excluding treasury shares) was 261,466,760

A record of the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.imiplc.com.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries to:

Louise Waldek IMI

Tel:

+44 (0)121 717 3700

