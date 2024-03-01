Stock IMI IMI PLC
IMI plc

Equities

IMI

GB00BGLP8L22

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:10 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,726 GBX -0.40% Intraday chart for IMI plc -2.32% +2.49%
IMI : IMI marches on with another solid performance, 2024 guidance in-line with expectations
Ashtead Group appoints IMI CEO Twite to board
Company Profile

IMI plc specializes in the design, production, and marketing of fluid circulation and control equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - high-technology equipment (48.1%): anti-surge valves, isolation valves, actuators, flow control integrated systems, etc. for power plants and petrochemical, oil and gas facilities; - valves and equipment of flows and air control and treatment (34.8%): for the automotive, railway transport, health, oil and gas industries, food and industrial automation sectors; - indoor climate control equipment (17.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Royaume Uni (4,5%), Allemagne (12,9%), Europe (25,4%), Etats-Unis (26,2%), Amérique (4,4%), Chine (8,8%), Asie-Pacifique (13,2%), Moyen Orient et Afrique (4,6%).
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for IMI plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
17.33 GBP
Average target price
19.31 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+11.42%
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
IMI PLC Stock IMI plc
+2.49% 5.67B
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+3.77% 80.7B
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+16.63% 68.76B
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+19.12% 36.85B
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
+11.68% 30.72B
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+16.16% 29.91B
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
+7.11% 28.18B
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
+7.31% 27.62B
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
+8.75% 23.14B
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-11.28% 19.85B
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
