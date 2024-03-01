IMI plc specializes in the design, production, and marketing of fluid circulation and control equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - high-technology equipment (48.1%): anti-surge valves, isolation valves, actuators, flow control integrated systems, etc. for power plants and petrochemical, oil and gas facilities; - valves and equipment of flows and air control and treatment (34.8%): for the automotive, railway transport, health, oil and gas industries, food and industrial automation sectors; - indoor climate control equipment (17.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Royaume Uni (4,5%), Allemagne (12,9%), Europe (25,4%), Etats-Unis (26,2%), Amérique (4,4%), Chine (8,8%), Asie-Pacifique (13,2%), Moyen Orient et Afrique (4,6%).