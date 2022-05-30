Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IMI plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:22 am EDT
1366.00 GBX   +1.86%
02:16aIMI : Proposed acquisition of electric linear motion specialist Bahr Modultechnik for 98m
PU
05/05Specialist Engineering Group IMI's Q1 Revenue Up 9% Amid Strong Order Book
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : IMI plc, Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement Call, May 05, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMI : Proposed acquisition of electric linear motion specialist Bahr Modultechnik for 98m

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMI plc ("IMI" or the "Group") announces the proposed acquisition of Bahr Modultechnik Holding GmbH ("Bahr") for an enterprise value of €98m (£83m1). Bahr will become part of the Industrial Automation Business Unit within IMI Precision Engineering. Closing is expected to take place by mid-June 2022.

The proposed acquisition of Bahr is aligned to IMI's strategy and its purpose of [Breakthrough Engineering for a better world]. The addition of Bahr will enable IMI Precision to deliver a power agnostic offering of pneumatic and electric linear motion systems. The purchase price implies a multiple of approximately 13.5x stand-alone forecasted 2022 EBITDA, and excluding the significant growth synergy potential from the combination with IMI. Bahr grew revenue from 2019 to 2021 through the pandemic at a 12% CAGR, and 27% growth for the first four months of 2022.

Bahr overview

Bahr is a leading provider of highly configured modular electric linear motion systems, based on a broad portfolio of specialist components. The company has a diverse customer base with presence in highly attractive automation-driven end markets, including pharmacy automation, warehouse automation and robotics. Bahr's unique modular system and customer centric approach aligns to IMI's business model. The company is based in Luhden, Germany and is majority owned by IK Partners. Cihan Halavurt, Co-CEO and Dirk Bahr, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Bahr, will remain with the business post-acquisition to drive the significant growth opportunity through the combination of the two organisations.

Transaction highlights

  • The acquisition provides a unique electric actuation portfolio that is highly scalable in attractive markets and aligns with IMI's purpose [Breakthrough Engineering for a better world]
  • Bahr's leading electric linear motion solutions enable IMI Precision to deliver a power agnostic offering of pneumatic and electric linear motion systems
  • Introducing Bahr systems to IMI's global industrial customer base will provide significant growth synergies
  • Bahr will be both margin and growth accretive to IMI Precision and the acquisition will deliver a financial return in excess of IMI's cost of capital by the end of year three

Commenting on the acquisition, Roy Twite, Chief Executive of IMI, said:
"At IMI our purpose is to deliver Breakthrough Engineering for a better world. We solve acute industry problems in attractive markets. We are delighted to welcome everyone at Bahr Modultechnik into the IMI family. Your unique technology will expand our offering and deliver tremendous value to our customers."

Beth Ferreira, Divisional Managing Director of IMI Precision Engineering, commented:
"I am pleased to welcome Bahr Modultechnik to IMI. The company has a fantastic product portfolio that is highly scalable in attractive growth markets. We are looking forward to working with Cihan, Dirk and the entire Bahr team to leverage this fantastic opportunity and drive growth together."

Dirk Bahr, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Bahr Modultechnik, said:
"In the context of growing demand for automated solutions across various industries including warehouse automation and material handling, IMI has recognised the potential of Bahr Modultechnik and presented a vision that is strategically compelling for both Bahr and IMI. In IMI, we have found a partner who appreciates the value of our brand and capabilities and will support the company in its long-term global growth trajectory. We will continue our successful course and open up new potential, as well as long-term stability, for our customers and employees by belonging to a successful Group."

1 Using 27 May 2022 spot rate (EUR 1.18)

Enquiries

Luke Grant IMI Tel: +44 (0)7866 148 374
Stephen Malthouse Headland PR Tel: +44 (0)7734 956 201

Notes

IMI plc

IMI plc, the specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. Its innovative technologies, built around valves and actuators, enable vital processes to operate safely, sustainably, cleanly, efficiently and cost effectively. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. Further information is available at www.imiplc.com.

IMI plc is registered in England No. 714275. Its legal entity identifier ('LEI') number is 2138002W9Q21PF751R30.

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMI PLC
02:16aIMI : Proposed acquisition of electric linear motion specialist Bahr Modultechnik for 98m
PU
05/05Specialist Engineering Group IMI's Q1 Revenue Up 9% Amid Strong Order Book
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : IMI plc, Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05IMI plc Announces Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/07IMI PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25IMI : Hydronic Engineering gets closer to customers in Sweden
PU
03/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/01Chapel Down Selects New CFO
MT
02/25TRANSCRIPT : IMI plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMI PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 005 M 2 529 M 2 529 M
Net income 2022 215 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2022 451 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 3 536 M 4 461 M 4 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 11 233
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 366,00 GBX
Average target price 1 837,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy M. Twite Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Isobel Nicol Sharp Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Thune Andersen Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMI PLC-21.31%4 461
ATLAS COPCO AB-31.51%50 865
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.27%35 010
FANUC CORPORATION-16.47%30 737
SANDVIK AB-20.19%25 704
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.50%23 395