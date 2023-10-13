IMI plc specializes in the design, production, and marketing of fluid circulation and control equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - high-technology equipment (44.8%): anti-surge valves, isolation valves, actuators, flow control integrated systems, etc. for power plants and petrochemical, oil and gas facilities; - valves and equipment of flows and air control and treatment (37%): for the automotive, railway transport, health, oil and gas industries, food and industrial automation sectors; - indoor climate control equipment (18.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (4.4%), Germany (12.8%), Europe (27.9%), the United States (22%), America (6.2%), China (8.8%), Asia/Pacific (13.1%), Middle East and Africa (4.8%).