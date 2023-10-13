Stock IMI IMI PLC
PDF Report : IMI plc

IMI plc

Equities

IMI

GB00BGLP8L22

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Delayed London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:25 2023-10-13 am EDT 		Intraday chart for IMI plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1542.00 GBX -1.22% -0.06% +19.72%
06:04pm IMI : Stock pick: Improved IMI's undervaluation offers comfort in a volatile market Alphavalue
Oct. 02 Out with the old
Latest news about IMI plc

IMI : Stock pick: Improved IMI's undervaluation offers comfort in a volatile market Alphavalue
Out with the old
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Best Buy, Comcast, Fedex, Mosaic...
Interim dividend FA
Deutsche Bank cuts WPP to 'hold' from 'buy' AN
IMI : Decent first half; revised 2023 outlook confirmed; new reporting structure from H2 Alphavalue
IMI reports interim revenue boost with "excellent progress" AN
Engineering Products Company IMI Posts Higher H1 Profit, Revenue MT
Transcript : IMI plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (IMI.L) IMI Posts H1 Revenue GBP1.08B MT
Earnings Flash (IMI.L) IMI Posts H1 EPS GBX42.20 MT
IMI plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Jefferies raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy' AN
JPMorgan cuts Spectris; Berenberg likes Victrex AN
IMI plc(LSE:IMI) added to FTSE 100 Index CI
IMI plc(LSE:IMI) dropped from FTSE 250 Index CI
IMI plc(LSE:IMI) dropped from FTSE 250 (Ex Investment Companies) Index CI
CORRECT (May 31): British Land Co drops out of FTSE 100; IMI joins AN
FTSE 100 up despite pressure on housing market AN
Global markets live: Macy's, Salesforce, Dollar General, Nordstrom, Exxon...
US debt deal progress gives lift; Dr Martens down AN
British Land Co drops out of FTSE 100; IMI joins blue-chips AN
China slowdown worries send stocks lower AN
Stocks down on US debt vote nerves AN
Stocks down on US debt ceiling jitters AN

Company Profile

IMI plc specializes in the design, production, and marketing of fluid circulation and control equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - high-technology equipment (44.8%): anti-surge valves, isolation valves, actuators, flow control integrated systems, etc. for power plants and petrochemical, oil and gas facilities; - valves and equipment of flows and air control and treatment (37%): for the automotive, railway transport, health, oil and gas industries, food and industrial automation sectors; - indoor climate control equipment (18.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (4.4%), Germany (12.8%), Europe (27.9%), the United States (22%), America (6.2%), China (8.8%), Asia/Pacific (13.1%), Middle East and Africa (4.8%).
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-09 -
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for IMI plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
15.61GBP
Average target price
18.87GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.90%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

