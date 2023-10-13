IMI plc
Equities
IMI
GB00BGLP8L22
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1542.00 GBX
|-1.22%
|-0.06%
|+19.72%
|06:04pm
|IMI : Stock pick: Improved IMI's undervaluation offers comfort in a volatile market
|Oct. 02
|Out with the old
More about the company
IMI plc specializes in the design, production, and marketing of fluid circulation and control equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - high-technology equipment (44.8%): anti-surge valves, isolation valves, actuators, flow control integrated systems, etc. for power plants and petrochemical, oil and gas facilities; - valves and equipment of flows and air control and treatment (37%): for the automotive, railway transport, health, oil and gas industries, food and industrial automation sectors; - indoor climate control equipment (18.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (4.4%), Germany (12.8%), Europe (27.9%), the United States (22%), America (6.2%), China (8.8%), Asia/Pacific (13.1%), Middle East and Africa (4.8%).
Calendar
2023-11-09 -
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
15.61GBP
Average target price
18.87GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.90%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.72%
|4 927 M $
|+23.31%
|65 488 M $
|+36.41%
|52 287 M $
|+16.22%
|26 750 M $
|+23.33%
|26 715 M $
|+2.27%
|25 806 M $
|+5.41%
|23 270 M $
|-18.52%
|21 985 M $
|+1.97%
|19 613 M $
|-15.27%
|17 990 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock IMI plc - London Stock Exchange
- News
- IMI : Stock pick