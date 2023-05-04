IMI : View the AGM Poll results for 2023

A record of the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.imiplc.com .

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00 pm on 2 May 2023 (excluding treasury shares) was 260,808,151

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

IMI plc announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 4 May 2023.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

