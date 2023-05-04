Advanced search
    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47:02 2023-05-04 am EDT
1644.50 GBX   +2.78%
1644.50 GBX   +2.78%
10:23aImi : View the AGM Poll results for 2023
PU
05:44aIMI lifts 2023 outlook after first quarter sees strong order intake
AN
04:32aWells Fargo cuts Flutter; Shore says 'sell' CMC
AN
IMI : View the AGM Poll results for 2023

05/04/2023 | 10:23am EDT
4 May 2023

IMI plc announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2023

IMI plc announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 4 May 2023.

Resolutions

Votes For

% Votes

Votes Against

% Votes

Total Votes

% of Issued

Votes

For1

Against1

Validly Cast

Share

Withheld 2

Capital

Voted 1,2,3

Resolution 1

Receive Annual Report and

Accounts

207,512,927

99.99%

11,305

0.01%

207,524,232

79.57%

5,308,770

Resolution 2

Declaration of a dividend

212,808,922

100.00%

875

0.00%

212,809,797

81.60%

23,205

Resolution 3

Approve Remuneration

203,092,136

95.91%

8,651,551

4.09%

211,743,687

81.19%

1,089,315

Report

Resolution 4

Re-election of Lord Smith

204,833,028

96.30%

7,859,364

3.70%

212,692,392

81.55%

140,589

of Kelvin

Resolution 5

Re-election of Thomas

197,781,737

92.95%

15,001,506

7.05%

212,783,243

81.59%

49,738

Thune Andersen

Resolution 6

Re-election of Caroline

204,377,806

96.05%

8,408,320

3.95%

212,786,126

81.59%

46,855

Dowling

Resolution 7

Re-election of Katie

206,000,165

96.81%

6,791,312

3.19%

212,791,477

81.59%

41,504

Jackson

Resolution 8

205,996,059

96.81%

6,795,434

3.19%

212,791,493

81.59%

41,488

Election of Dr Ajai Puri

Resolution 9

206,034,041

96.82%

6,756,960

3.18%

212,791,001

81.59%

41,980

Re-election of Isobel Sharp

Resolution 10

Re-election of Daniel

209,396,281

98.41%

3,387,071

1.59%

212,783,352

81.59%

49,629

Shook

Resolution 11

211,559,402

99.42%

1,229,059

0.58%

212,788,461

81.59%

44,541

Re-election of Roy Twite

Resolution 12

212,759,675

99.98%

35,574

0.02%

212,795,249

81.59%

37,753

Appointment of the auditor

Resolution 13

Authority to set auditor's

212,771,426

99.99%

21,877

0.01%

212,793,303

81.59%

39,699

Remuneration

Resolution 14

188,969,737

88.80%

23,839,882

11.20%

212,809,619

81.60%

23,383

Authority to allot shares

Resolution 15

Authority to make political

203,187,293

95.50%

9,582,611

4.50%

212,769,904

81.58%

63,098

Donations

Resolution A

Authority to allot securities

for cash for general

210,663,254

98.99%

2,142,733

1.01%

212,805,987

81.59%

27,015

financing

Resolution B

Authority to allot securities

for cash for specific

202,744,032

95.28%

10,052,630

4.72%

212,796,662

81.59%

36,340

financing

Resolution C

Authority to purchase own

211,573,370

99.51%

1,036,529

0.49%

212,609,899

81.52%

223,103

Shares

Resolution D

195,806,626

92.02%

16,989,855

7.98%

212,796,481

81.59%

36,521

Notice of general meetings

Notes:

  1. The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  3. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00 pm on 2 May 2023 (excluding treasury shares) was 260,808,151

A record of the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.imiplc.com.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries to:

Louise Waldek IMI

Tel:

+44 (0)121 717 3700

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
