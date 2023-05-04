|
IMI : View the AGM Poll results for 2023
4 May 2023
IMI plc announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2023
IMI plc announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 4 May 2023.
|
Resolutions
|
Votes For
|
% Votes
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes
|
Total Votes
|
% of Issued
|
Votes
|
|
|
For1
|
|
Against1
|
Validly Cast
|
Share
|
Withheld 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted 1,2,3
|
|
Resolution 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receive Annual Report and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts
|
207,512,927
|
99.99%
|
11,305
|
0.01%
|
207,524,232
|
79.57%
|
5,308,770
|
Resolution 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Declaration of a dividend
|
212,808,922
|
100.00%
|
875
|
0.00%
|
212,809,797
|
81.60%
|
23,205
|
|
Resolution 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve Remuneration
|
203,092,136
|
95.91%
|
8,651,551
|
4.09%
|
211,743,687
|
81.19%
|
1,089,315
|
Report
|
Resolution 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Lord Smith
|
204,833,028
|
96.30%
|
7,859,364
|
3.70%
|
212,692,392
|
81.55%
|
140,589
|
of Kelvin
|
Resolution 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Thomas
|
197,781,737
|
92.95%
|
15,001,506
|
7.05%
|
212,783,243
|
81.59%
|
49,738
|
Thune Andersen
|
Resolution 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Caroline
|
204,377,806
|
96.05%
|
8,408,320
|
3.95%
|
212,786,126
|
81.59%
|
46,855
|
Dowling
|
Resolution 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Katie
|
206,000,165
|
96.81%
|
6,791,312
|
3.19%
|
212,791,477
|
81.59%
|
41,504
|
Jackson
|
Resolution 8
|
205,996,059
|
96.81%
|
6,795,434
|
3.19%
|
212,791,493
|
81.59%
|
41,488
|
Election of Dr Ajai Puri
|
Resolution 9
|
206,034,041
|
96.82%
|
6,756,960
|
3.18%
|
212,791,001
|
81.59%
|
41,980
|
Re-election of Isobel Sharp
|
Resolution 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Daniel
|
209,396,281
|
98.41%
|
3,387,071
|
1.59%
|
212,783,352
|
81.59%
|
49,629
|
Shook
|
Resolution 11
|
211,559,402
|
99.42%
|
1,229,059
|
0.58%
|
212,788,461
|
81.59%
|
44,541
|
Re-election of Roy Twite
|
Resolution 12
|
212,759,675
|
99.98%
|
35,574
|
0.02%
|
212,795,249
|
81.59%
|
37,753
|
Appointment of the auditor
|
Resolution 13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority to set auditor's
|
212,771,426
|
99.99%
|
21,877
|
0.01%
|
212,793,303
|
81.59%
|
39,699
|
Remuneration
|
Resolution 14
|
188,969,737
|
88.80%
|
23,839,882
|
11.20%
|
212,809,619
|
81.60%
|
23,383
|
Authority to allot shares
|
Resolution 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority to make political
|
203,187,293
|
95.50%
|
9,582,611
|
4.50%
|
212,769,904
|
81.58%
|
63,098
|
Donations
|
Resolution A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority to allot securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for cash for general
|
210,663,254
|
98.99%
|
2,142,733
|
1.01%
|
212,805,987
|
81.59%
|
27,015
|
financing
|
Resolution B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority to allot securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for cash for specific
|
202,744,032
|
95.28%
|
10,052,630
|
4.72%
|
212,796,662
|
81.59%
|
36,340
|
financing
|
Resolution C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority to purchase own
|
211,573,370
|
99.51%
|
1,036,529
|
0.49%
|
212,609,899
|
81.52%
|
223,103
|
Shares
|
Resolution D
|
195,806,626
|
92.02%
|
16,989,855
|
7.98%
|
212,796,481
|
81.59%
|
36,521
|
Notice of general meetings
Notes:
-
The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.
-
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
-
The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00 pm on 2 May 2023 (excluding treasury shares) was 260,808,151
A record of the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.imiplc.com.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries to:
|
Louise Waldek IMI
|
Tel:
|
+44 (0)121 717 3700
Disclaimer
IMI plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:22:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on IMI PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
2 172 M
2 724 M
2 724 M
|Net income 2023
|
231 M
290 M
290 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
608 M
762 M
762 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,7x
|Yield 2023
|1,84%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 134 M
5 187 M
5 187 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,18x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 991
|Free-Float
|94,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|1 600,00 GBX
|Average target price
|1 796,56 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|12,3%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|IMI PLC
|24.22%
|5 187