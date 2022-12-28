Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IMI plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:48 2022-12-28 am EST
1317.00 GBX   -0.15%
03:40aStocks higher as trading resumes after Christmas
AN
02:48aIMI completes acquisition of smart thermostat manufacturer Heatmiser
AN
02:44aUK strikes continue; AstraZeneca wins Japan approvals
AN
IMI completes acquisition of smart thermostat manufacturer Heatmiser

12/28/2022 | 02:48am EST
(Alliance News) - IMI PLC on Wednesday announced it completed the acquisition of smart thermostatic control manufacturer, Heatmiser UK Ltd.

The Birmingham-based firm originally proposed the acquisition early in November for an enterprise value of GBP110 million. IMI said a further GBP8 million could be paid based on the acquisition's future financial performance.

Heatmiser will become part of IMI Hydronic. In 2022, the acquisition is expected to generate revenue of GBP22.5 million.

Chief Executive Roy Twite said: "With Heatmiser's expertise in connected controls, we have created a significant opportunity to accelerate our growth in smart buildings. Our combined expertise will help solve key industry problems, enable more energy efficient buildings and deliver our purpose: Breakthrough Engineering for a better world."

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2 046 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
Net income 2022 212 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2022 679 M 817 M 817 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 3 416 M 4 108 M 4 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 319,00 GBX
Average target price 1 609,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy M. Twite Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Isobel Nicol Sharp Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Thune Andersen Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMI PLC-24.02%4 108
ATLAS COPCO AB-20.73%55 671
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.54%37 361
FANUC CORPORATION-17.21%28 967
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.69%22 697
SANDVIK AB-21.17%22 689