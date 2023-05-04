Advanced search
    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
05:50:34 2023-05-04 am EDT
1628.50 GBX   +1.78%
05:44aIMI lifts 2023 outlook after first quarter sees strong order intake
AN
04:32aWells Fargo cuts Flutter; Shore says 'sell' CMC
AN
02:55aEngineering Group IMI Posts Q1 Revenue Growth, Raises Adjusted EPS Outlook
MT
IMI lifts 2023 outlook after first quarter sees strong order intake

05/04/2023 | 05:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - IMI PLC on Thursday lifted its full-year outlook, after reporting revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023.

The Birmingham, England-based engineering firm said organic revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was up 8% compared to the same period last year and 16% higher on an adjusted basis. All three of its divisions improved margins annually, IMI added.

The company reported that IMI Precision organic revenue grew by 4% in the first quarter or by 12% on an adjusted basis.

IMI Critical organic order intake in the period was up 50% on prior year, including a GBP26 million order within its Marine sector which covers deliveries in the coming years, IMI noted. Organic revenue in the division during the quarter was up 13% compared to the corresponding period in 2022, and 16% on an adjusted basis.

IMI Hydronic revenue in the first quarter was 12% higher on an organic basis, and 25% higher on an adjusted basis annually, driven by demand for its solutions that support energy efficiency.

Looking ahead, IMI said that based on current market conditions, it now expect 2023 full year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 112 pence to 117p. This is higher than previous expectations of 111p and greater than 2022's EPS of 105.5p.

The company added that it remain confident in delivering its growth targets and the 20% operating margin target, through the cycle over time.

Further, IMI said that its restructuring programme remains on track to deliver GBP20 million of benefits for the full year, GBP13 million of benefits in 2024 and GBP9 million in 2025.

Chief Executive Roy Twite said: "Our purpose-led strategy, Breakthrough Engineering for a better world, continues to drive sustainable, profitable growth. Our solutions help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive and we are continuously creating value through a focus on customer satisfaction, market-led innovation and complexity reduction. These actions have allowed us to deliver a ninth consecutive quarter of organic growth and improved margins in all three divisions."

Shares in IMI were up 1.8% to 1,628.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

IMI will issue results for the six months ending June 30 on July 28.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 165 M 2 716 M 2 716 M
Net income 2023 230 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 603 M 756 M 756 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 4 134 M 5 187 M 5 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 10 991
Free-Float 94,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 600,00 GBX
Average target price 1 774,69 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy M. Twite Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel James Shook Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Robert Smith Chairman
Isobel Nicol Sharp Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Thune Andersen Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMI PLC24.22%5 187
ATLAS COPCO AB18.60%67 229
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.69%41 990
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%32 330
SANDVIK AB10.72%25 307
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.28%23 115
