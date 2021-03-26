IMI : Care and courage deliver uninterrupted service in Italy

IMI STI, part of IMI Critical, is an example of how one of our businesses adapted effectively during the pandemic.

In February 2020, eleven municipalities in northern Italy were identified as the centres of two main Italian clusters of COVID-19 and placed under quarantine. Our IMI STI site at Bergamo near Milan fell into the municipalities outlined.

IMI STI acted quickly, and within only a matter of days after the first case of Coronavirus had been registered in Italy, the team worked to anticipate and understand what was required within the company to cover all the mandated protocols and the protocols from the Government and the WHO.

IMI STI reviewed all its internal processes. Whilst working to guarantee maximum safety, the company endeavoured to ensure the continuity of work at the site as much as possible. To do this, IMI STI analysed the orders that were due to be delivered and, depending on the critical issues and needs of the customers, prioritised any orders that were considered the most critical.

To keep colleagues safe on-site, IMI STI put rigid health protocols in place. Some tasks were taken off-site and managed remotely.

Finally, IMI STI completely revised work patterns and tripled efforts to ensure the risk from the virus on production flow, the passage of documents and customer service, was minimised.