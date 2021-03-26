Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMI plc    IMI   GB00BGLP8L22

IMI PLC

(IMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMI : Hydronic enables data centre growth

03/26/2021 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Location:
Global
Division:
IMI Hydronic Engineering
Date:
26 March 2021

As our world becomes more digitally connected, centres that manage and store data securely and effectively are now essential. As demand for their services grows, data centre owners are faced with the ongoing challenge of sourcing reliable, energy-efficient cooling that also keeps their centres safe and has a lower environmental impact.

IMI Hydronic's balancing control solution fully addresses these challenges. The division's pressure independent balancing and control valve technology enables stable and precise temperature control, delivering better system performance, increased cooling capacities and higher energy efficiency.

Having this innovative solution, IMI Hydronic's Singapore team has won a number of data centre projects across Asia, which is one of the fastest-growing data centre regions in the world. The team's deep understanding of the division's technologies and extensive hydronic expertise ensure that customers are provided with the best advice and solutions, from project design through to system calibration.

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMI PLC
03:45aIMI  : Hydronic enables data centre growth
PU
03:45aIMI  : Care and courage deliver uninterrupted service in Italy
PU
03:11aCHALLENGE : How do building owners address expanding environmental legislation t..
PU
03:11aCHALLENGE : How do ventilator manufacturers meet burgeoning demand to help save ..
PU
03:11aCHALLENGE : How do you keep your power or process plants running and performing ..
PU
03/15Italian defence group Leonardo launches $700 mln IPO of U.S. unit DRS
RE
03/11IMI  : Preliminary Results
PU
03/11IMI  : New non-executive director appointed
PU
03/08PLURALSIGHT  : shares rise 7% after Vista Equity sweetens buyout offer
RE
03/03The Billionaire Behind the Biggest U.S. Tax Fraud Case Ever Filed
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 791 M 2 465 M 2 465 M
Net income 2020 142 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2020 319 M 439 M 439 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 3 498 M 4 803 M 4 813 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart IMI PLC
Duration : Period :
IMI plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 391,60 GBX
Last Close Price 1 285,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roy M. Twite Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel James Shook Executive Director & Finance Director
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Carl-Peter Edmund Forster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Isobel Nicol Sharp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMI PLC10.30%4 900
ATLAS COPCO AB22.01%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION3.33%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.19%40 649
SANDVIK AB13.46%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.65%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ