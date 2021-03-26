IMI : Hydronic enables data centre growth

As our world becomes more digitally connected, centres that manage and store data securely and effectively are now essential. As demand for their services grows, data centre owners are faced with the ongoing challenge of sourcing reliable, energy-efficient cooling that also keeps their centres safe and has a lower environmental impact.

IMI Hydronic's balancing control solution fully addresses these challenges. The division's pressure independent balancing and control valve technology enables stable and precise temperature control, delivering better system performance, increased cooling capacities and higher energy efficiency.

Having this innovative solution, IMI Hydronic's Singapore team has won a number of data centre projects across Asia, which is one of the fastest-growing data centre regions in the world. The team's deep understanding of the division's technologies and extensive hydronic expertise ensure that customers are provided with the best advice and solutions, from project design through to system calibration.