  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  IMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    IMIN   CA45250F1080

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC.

(IMIN)
  Report
BTV Investor Alert Video: iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. - A Green Solution to Digital Asset Mining

06/03/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) - The company is focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/imining-digital-asset-mining-investor-alert-60sec/

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN)
www.imining.com

About BTV:
BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces New Listings Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips
Contact: Trina Schlingmann
(604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86444


© Newsfilecorp 2021
