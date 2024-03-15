Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), (the "Company" or "iMining"), a leading Canadian technology firm dedicated to fostering future technology ventures in Canada, proudly announces an addition to AiMining Technologies ("AiMining").

AiMining Technologies announces the strategic appointment of David Colombo to its Advisory Board. Colombo, celebrated in tech circles as a "Cyber Prodigy" as written by Bloomberg and "Tech Genius" by the Khaleej Times brings his extraordinary achievements, to the AiMining team.

His addition underscores AiMining's commitment to leading-edge applied AI solutions in multiple industry verticals. Colombo's role as Cyber Security Advisor will harness his extensive experience, heralded at events like BlackHat and the World Government Summit, to navigate the complex cyber security landscape.

"The fusion of AI and cyber security is the battleground of our digital future," states Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies. "With David's strategic insights and innovative mindset, we are more equipped than ever to advance our position at this crucial junction."

David Colombo shared his perspective on joining the members of the advisory board: "As AiMining is exploring the cutting-edge of enhancing cyber security solutions with machine learning and artificial intelligence, I'm looking forward to providing my industry insights and strategic advice. I'm very excited to see what the team of top-tier researchers assembled by AiMining will bring to market. The synergy between ML/AI, if done the right way, will definitely help to shape the future of cyber defense and secure digital societies."

David Colombo's celebrated strategic partnership with AiMining Technologies' Advisory Board heralds an innovation era in cyber security. Acclaimed for the remarkable ethical hack of Tesla, his expertise is a beacon for pioneering AI-empowered security defenses. Colombo brings a treasure trove of knowledge and a unique perspective to the vanguard of AI-enhanced cyber security systems. This alliance promises to forge powerful, far-reaching cyber security frameworks to safeguard stakeholders around the globe.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies and recognized as a Nvidia Inception Partner, as well as being chosen for the Microsoft start-up Founders Hub, stands as a pioneering force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement. With a specialized applied research lab fostering collaboration with prestigious institutions and a commercialization program tailored for market interaction, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology repertoire. Our dedication lies in propelling responsible AI development to new heights.

