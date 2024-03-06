Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a prominent player in Canada's future technology landscape, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Sourav Bose, as a Scientific Advisor to the Scientific Research Board of its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies. Mr. Bose, a seasoned Analytics Visionary with nearly a decade of experience catalyzing business transformation across varied sectors, brings a wealth of expertise and strategic acumen to AiMining Technologies.

Mr. Bose's professional journey is distinguished by a steadfast commitment to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and generating substantial commercial value. Notably, his tenure at the American Insurance Association (AIA), the largest Life Insurer in Asia Pacific, saw him serve as the Head of Data Science & AI, where he led ground-breaking enterprise analytics and strategy initiatives. Under his stewardship, in-house data science and AI/ML practices flourished, resulting in tangible enhancements in operational efficiency and revenue growth across multiple business verticals. He has also helped establish the enterprise-wide frameworks for Analytics Engineering and AI Governance, which reflect his commitment to driving innovation while ensuring trust, compliance, and transparency in AI-enabled solutions.

Subsequently, as the Vice President of the United Overseas Bank Limited Group, Mr. Bose played a pivotal role in harnessing AI/ML & digital analytics to drive organizational excellence. His innovative forecasting methodologies on cash supply-chain garnered substantial operational expenditure reductions, earning accolades such as the esteemed Global ATM Innovation Award at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Bose actively contributes to the community through various avenues, including serving as a faculty member at upGrad, educating students in Data Science & Machine Learning.

Mr. Bose's remarkable contributions have been recognized through numerous prestigious honors and awards, further underlining his dedication to pushing the frontiers of AI and data science.

Expressing his vision for AiMining Technologies, Mr. Sourav Bose remarked, "I am thrilled to join AiMining Technologies and contribute to the advancement of responsible AI development. My aim is to leverage my expertise to foster innovation and drive lasting impact."

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, remarked, "Mr. Bose's appointment underscores our commitment to innovation. His extensive experience and leadership in data science and AI are invaluable assets to our Scientific Research Board. I am confident that Mr. Bose's strategic insights will drive AiMining Technologies to new heights in artificial intelligence innovation."

Mr. Bose's appointment underscores AiMining Technologies' steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and leadership in the AI sector. His expertise is poised to play a pivotal role in driving the company's mission of pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence while ensuring responsible AI development.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies and recognized as a Nvidia Inception Partner, as well as being chosen for the Microsoft start-up Founders Hub, stands as a pioneering force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement. With a specialized applied research lab fostering collaboration with prestigious institutions and a commercialization program tailored for market interaction, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology repertoire. Our dedication lies in propelling responsible AI development to new heights.

