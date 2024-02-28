Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a leading technology company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture, proudly announces the attendance of its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. ("AiMining"), at two prestigious global technology events, LEAP 2024 and DeepFest. Wired Magazine has recognized both events as integral components of the technology calendar, often likened to a "Digital Davos." LEAP 2024 is slated to take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia, from March 4th to 7th, 2024, alongside DeepFest, which will be hosted concurrently at the same venue.

Khurram Shroff, Chairman and CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming events, remarking, "Our participation in LEAP 2024 and DeepFest underscores our dedication to actively engage with global technology leaders and immerse ourselves in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. These esteemed gatherings offer an invaluable platform for us to stay abreast of the latest trends, explore cutting-edge innovations, and foster new partnerships and collaborative endeavors. Our presence reaffirms our commitment to driving forward technology innovation responsibly."

During the events, AiMining Technologies will play an active role in networking, attending pivotal presentations, and interfacing with industry luminaries. LEAP 2024 is projected to attract over 172,000 regional and international technology professionals, alongside 1,300 investors, while DeepFest serves as a premier convergence point for thought leaders, influencers, prominent tech entities, data scientists, innovators, academia, startups, and entrepreneurs within the global AI ecosystem.

AiMining Technologies aims to leverage its participation to further build relationships in the Middle East region, exploring potential partnerships and collaborations with local entities. Additionally, the company will be conducting market research to understand the unique challenges and opportunities within the Middle Eastern tech landscape, with a focus on enhancing its offerings to cater to regional needs.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

