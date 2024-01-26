Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a publicly listed technology company, is proud to announce that its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. ("AiMining"), will be attending the prestigious Arab Health 2024 conference, scheduled to take place from January 29th to February 1st, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Arab Health 2024, renowned as the intersection of cutting-edge technologies, revolutionary concepts, and healthcare experts, is set to reshape the global healthcare landscape. With a comprehensive approach, global reach, and a focus on innovation, the conference is the Middle East's largest healthcare trade event, offering unparalleled access to business opportunities, learning, and networking within the healthcare sector.

AiMining recognizes the significance of Arab Health as a platform for advancing healthcare innovation. As part of the conference, AiMining will engage in discussions on the most advanced innovations, effective strategies, and exemplary practices in healthcare. The event is expected to draw over 110,000 professional visits, host 3,450 exhibiting companies, and welcome participants from more than 180 countries, making it a crucial platform for industry collaboration and growth. The conference will showcase cutting-edge innovations that have the potential to shape the future of healthcare globally.

Mr. Khurram Shroff, the Chairman and CEO of iMining, emphasized the importance of the healthcare sector, stating, "Healthcare is a vital sector that impacts lives globally. Innovation, particularly in Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), is extremely important to continuously improve and enhance the quality of care. Arab Health provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share insights, and drive positive change, especially in the realm of innovation in healthcare. We are proud to be a part of this event and contribute to the ongoing dialogue on AI-based innovation in Healthcare."

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, Arab Health remains a cornerstone for healthcare growth, bringing tomorrow's healthcare to the world today. iMining and its subsidiaries are committed to playing a key role in this transformative journey.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up that stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

