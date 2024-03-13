Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a prominent company in Canada's future technology landscape, proudly welcomes Kriti Srikanth to its esteemed Advisory Board. Kriti brings a wealth of experience and expertise in artificial intelligence, particularly within the healthcare domain.

Kriti serves as an AI Developer at Alpha Data, where she is leveraging Microsoft Azure AI and IBM Watson platforms to develop cutting-edge AI solutions. Kriti played a key role in implementing Large Language Foundation Models and fine-tuning techniques to assist healthcare facilities in generating appropriate policies for quality and patient safety standards in alignment with guiding standards like JCI. Furthermore, she conceptualized and built a customized conversational AI chatbot for legal practitioners, optimizing document analysis, summarization, and comprehension tasks.

Additionally, Kriti served as a Machine Learning Engineer at Quantum Block, contributing to the development of predictive models for pathology lab intelligence. She spearheaded projects such as explainable AI for proposed tests based on diagnostic results and computation of lab reagent reordering based on predictive consumption.

During her tenure at AINQA as a Data Scientist, Kriti played a pivotal role in developing the International Pandemic Preparedness Center. This platform was envisioned to detect, predict, control, and mitigate pandemic outbreaks through a centralized intelligence platform for disease surveillance, real-time disease reporting and predictive analytics visualization engine, and a rapid research response module.

Kriti holds a Master of Science (MS) in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from the University of Birmingham and a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Computer Science from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

Among her notable projects is the "Generative Adversarial Networks in Medical Image Enhancement," associated with the University of Birmingham. This project successfully demonstrated the use of GAN models to enhance MRI images of the heart's left ventricle into high-resolution common device-readable file formats, improving accuracy in "Ejection Fraction" values compared to conventional interpolation models.

Reflecting on her new role, Kriti Srikanth shared her vision for AiMining Technologies: "I am honored to join AiMining Technologies' Advisory Board and contribute to advancing responsible AI development in the healthcare sector. With my background in artificial intelligence and machine learning, I am excited to collaborate with the team and leverage innovative technologies to address healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes. I look forward to making meaningful contributions to AiMining Technologies' mission of pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence."

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about Kriti's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Kriti Srikanth to our Advisory Board. Kriti's extensive experience and expertise in artificial intelligence, particularly within the healthcare domain, make her a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that her insights and dedication to advancing responsible AI development will greatly benefit AiMining Technologies and contribute to our mission of pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence."

AiMining Technologies is thrilled to have Kriti Srikanth join its Advisory Board. Her expertise and dedication to advancing AI in healthcare align perfectly with the company's mission of pioneering responsible AI development.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies and recognized as a Nvidia Inception Partner, as well as being chosen for the Microsoft start-up Founders Hub, stands as a pioneering force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement. With a specialized applied research lab fostering collaboration with prestigious institutions and a commercialization program tailored for market interaction, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology repertoire. Our dedication lies in propelling responsible AI development to new heights.

