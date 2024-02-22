Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), a publicly listed technology company, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. ("AiMining"), has been accepted into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception program. This exclusive program is dedicated to nurturing startups with cutting-edge technologies during the critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment.

AiMining Technologies received approval for its application to the NVIDIA Inception program, marking a significant milestone for the company. By joining this esteemed community of startups, AiMining gains access to invaluable resources and support to further propel its innovative endeavors. Additionally, AiMining has been accepted into the NVIDIA Development program, providing further opportunities for growth and collaboration.

As part of the NVIDIA Inception program, AiMining Technologies will benefit from a wealth of resources tailored to accelerate its growth and development. This includes exclusive access to NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform and a repository of tools, training, and programs designed to enhance GPU-accelerated applications and skill development.

In addition to program membership, AiMining Technologies has the opportunity to attend the GTC 2024 Keynote delivered by NVIDIA founder and CEO, Jensen Huang. This keynote will delve into how NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform is driving advancements in AI, digital twins, cloud technologies, and sustainable computing, offering invaluable insights to program members. Furthermore, AiMining has access to the following resources:

NVFLare SDK : This SDK provides federated privacy, setting a new standard in privacy and data protection.

: This SDK provides federated privacy, setting a new standard in privacy and data protection. NeMo : An open-source framework to train conversational AI models.

: An open-source framework to train conversational AI models. NeMo Retriever: This resource integrates enterprise-grade RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) capabilities. The models at the core of this solution have been trained using responsibly selected, auditable data sources. With multiple pre-trained models available as starting points, developers can quickly customize them for their domain-specific use cases, such as IT or HR help assistants, and R&D research assistants.

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm: "The acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Development program, alongside the invitation to NVIDIA GTC, marks a pivotal moment for AiMining Technologies. It's a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and hard work. We're both excited and humbled by this opportunity to harness the industry's best resources for our R&D efforts. Our heartfelt thanks go to Jensen Huang for his visionary leadership and profound impact on the AI community. We're keen to make our mark within this vibrant ecosystem and to advance AI innovation."

As AiMining Technologies continues its journey of innovation, its participation in the NVIDIA Inception Development program positions it at the forefront of technological advancement, poised to make lasting contributions to the global landscape.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198919