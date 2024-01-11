Official IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining"), a publicly listed technology firm focused on acquiring, developing, and overseeing future technology ventures in Canada, is pleased to announce a substantial addition to its team. The Company welcomes Mr. Muhammad Ajmal Siddiqui, a globally recognized applied scientist specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. In his dual capacity, Mr. Siddiqui will serve as the Chief AI Scientist (CAIS) for the Applied Research Lab at AiMining Technologies, a subsidiary of iMining Technologies, and will also join the Board of Scientific Advisors of iMining Technologies.

Mr. Siddiqui's distinguished career path led him to iMining from G42, a leading AI company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. During his tenure at G42 Inception Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Presight (a publicly-traded company on the Abu Dhabi Global Markets — "ADGM") and G42 Smart Nation, he held the position of the Head of Applied AI (Principal Applied Scientist). In this role, Mr. Siddiqui led a team of data scientists in pioneering cutting-edge AI models in fields such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision (CV), encompassing Generative AI, Large Language, and Vision Models. His expertise extended beyond research, as he successfully delivered frameworks, cognitive services, and translated applied research into production systems across various industries, including Smart Cities, Telecom, Agriculture, and Education. Furthermore, Mr. Siddiqui played a pivotal role as the AI leader for Dubai Expo 2020, where he spearheaded the successful delivery of AI-enabled platforms for person identification, smart parking, vehicle automation, monitoring and controlling systems. Mr. Siddiqui's extensive experience includes:

Developing comprehensive AI and data strategies

Executing plans from initial AI pilot stages to full adoption and transformation across organizations

Leading and coordinating the execution of proof-of-concepts and pilot programs

Providing technical leadership in designing enterprise-level AI solutions

Understanding business requirements and proposing and implementing effective AI solutions

Leveraging technical expertise to select appropriate technologies and conducting applied AI research

Implementing platforms using cutting-edge and state-of-the-art technologies

Making informed decisions regarding high-level software design

Keeping research and engineering teams updated with the latest findings and emerging technologies.

Khurram Shroff, CEO at iMining Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Siddiqui's appointment, stating, "Mr. Muhammad is a brilliant scientist whose expertise on multi-modal Large Language Models (LLMs) will bring new capabilities to the North American AI ecosystem. His impact will extend beyond research, as he will lead and inspire AiMining's applied research staff while attracting other high-caliber researchers and scientists to North America. In his new role, he will accelerate our applied research efforts in harnessing AI for the greater good."

Mr. Siddiqui's appointment aligns with a long-term, strategic initiative to bolster AiMining's research and development Lab and advance AI solutions for societal benefit. He will collaborate closely with Mr. Khurram Shroff, the Chairman and the CEO of iMining, to attract established scientists to Canada, nurture the next generation of researchers, secure grant funding, and advance AI scientific inquiry across the Canadian landscape.

"AiMining Technologies is providing the support, structure, and resources needed to make discoveries that will improve lives and drive significant advancements in AI across multiple sectors," said Mr. Siddiqui. "As the Head of Applied Research and Development at AiMining Technologies, my goals include establishing a world-class research lab in Canada, expanding scientific investigation across critical sectors affecting the environment, and implementing promising solutions in the near term in vital sectors such as education, agriculture and healthcare."

With over 20 years of experience in AI, Mr. Siddiqui has held positions as an engineer and architect at notable organizations such as Halliburton's flagship product team, IBEX Global (a TRG Company), and the Inception Institute of Artificial Intelligence (IIAI). IIAI is a national AI research and development organization of G42 that specializes in delivering large-scale systems for the public and private sectors. Mr. Siddiqui played a key role in shaping applied research into platforms that solve real-world problems across various domains, including Geospatial (Remote Sensing), traffic monitoring, vehicle detection, tracking, and parking occupancy using surveillance and high-position cameras.

Beyond his laboratory contributions, Mr. Siddiqui will actively collaborate with fellow scientists and researchers within Canada's thriving AI community to champion research endeavors that benefit humanity on a global scale. Moreover, Mr. Siddiqui's significant contributions to the field have earned him the prestigious Golden Resident Visa from the Government of Abu Dhabi, UAE, in recognition of his esteemed stature as an AI Scientist.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up that stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

