iMining Technologies : Delayed in Filing Financials

Vancouver, British Columbia --iMining Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining" reports that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") has notified the Company that due to its failure to file its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended May 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by September 28, 2021, being the date that such filings were due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements, the Company has been noted on the Commission's list of defaulting issuers.

As previously announced on September 24, 2021, the cause of the delay in filing the Annual Filings is not material to the Company or its operations and is primarily due to the treatment of the acquisition of CanETH Staking Services Inc. (see news release dated March 22, 2021).

The Company is correcting the deficiency and expects to complete and file the Annual Filings on SEDAR in the next 2 weeks.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a growth oriented, TSXV listed company, focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company provides retail and institutional investors a safe and secure way to stake, mine and exchange digital assets using proprietary and secure solutions. We are driven by our core values to operate with transparency, efficiency, and sustainability as we work toward building long-term shareholder value.

