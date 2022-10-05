IMINT Image Intelligence : Announces Partnership with AicView Technology Co. to Drive Adoption of Vidhance Video Stabilization in New Markets Throughout China

Additional sales and support from AicView strengthen Imint's presence in China and leverage integration of its Vidhance video stabilization technology into smartphones, drones, AR glasses, cameras, and other devices.

As part of the collaboration, AicView will promote the Vidhance video stabilization platform to its existing customer-base in China, many of whom manufacture smartphones, drones, AR glasses, cameras, and other devices plagued by the inherent challenges of recording high-quality video due to the natural movement of the user and device.

UPPSALA, Sweden, October 5, 2022 - IMINT Image Intelligence AB ("Imint"), a global leader in video enhancement software, today announces a strategic partnership with AicView, an intelligent vision and software solutions provider. The alliance will help Imint extend the reach of its Vidhance video stabilization platform into new and existing OEM markets throughout China.

The introduction of Imint's suite of video enhancement solutions to AicView's broad cross-section of customers will strengthen the company's position as a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated, versatile, integration-friendly software that pushes the boundaries of camera performance and improves the user experience.

"AicView has developed deep relationships with some of the top smartphone, drone, and camera manufacturers in China, providing a springboard for Imint to extend its reach to several new product categories that are key to our continued growth," stated Andreas Lifvendahl, Chief Executive Officer of Imint. "AicView's outstanding technical expertise, broad customer base across a range of markets, and deep knowledge of the region will help broaden and build our business throughout China - and equip manufacturers and their customers with the high-quality video performance that's increasingly in demand."

AicView customers will be able to leverage several new Vidhance solutions, including its next-generation Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 engine. This technology intelligently removes unwanted motion from captured video while leaving behind desired motion and smoothing out the video that remains. The result is professional-looking content that appears exactly as the video creator intended, even when the user is moving rapidly.

Other Vidhance solutions made available to AicView customers include Photo Zoom Stabilization, which keeps the photo subject clear and in-frame, even at the highest zoom levels; Vidhance Horizon Correction, which enables the horizon of recorded video to be automatically leveled without impacting stabilization quality; and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction, which minimizes the effect of motion-blur in stabilized video by learning from ongoing software processing and fine-tuning different video parameters to account for movement and light.

"The camera performance of mobile devices has become increasingly important to end-users as video-based social media platforms continue to proliferate," said Yang Yu, Chief Executive Officer of AicView. "Imint's suite of Vidhance video stabilization software is universally recognized for its exceptional performance, making it an ideal complement to our own intelligent vision software solutions and giving our clients a competitive advantage to be leaders in their respective market categories."

Today, Imint's Vidhance software can be found in a variety of smartphone devices from leading manufacturers such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus, amongst many others. Furthermore, after securing its leadership position in the smartphone market, Imint is also emerging as the video stabilization leader in the wearables market, through collaboration with brands such as RealWear and Rokid.

About IMINT Image Intelligence AB

Imint is a Swedish senior software enterprise in intelligent sensor and data analysis, founded in 2007 and listed December 2015. We drive the development of visionary and targeted products and solutions that create leaders of innovation. Imint is the company behind Vidhance and has more than 10 years of experience developing video enhancement software for the consumer and industrial market.

About AicView Technology Co.

AicView is a technology company that provides turnkey software solutions for smartphones, laptops, smart vehicles and IoT devices. Founded in 2018, the company has collaborated with more than 30 customers worldwide, including top smartphone manufacturers in China, car manufacturers and Tier 1 enterprises, intelligent robot manufacturers, intelligent video conferencing companies, AR/VR device manufacturers, drone manufacturers and other IoT industry customers.