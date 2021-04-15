Log in
IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)    IMINT   SE0007692124

IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)

(IMINT)
IMINT Image Intelligence : and RealWear Collaborate to Bring Superior Video Quality to RealWear's Award-Winning Assisted Reality Wearable Computer for Frontline Workers

04/15/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Imint and RealWear Collaborate to Bring Superior Video Quality to RealWear's Award-Winning Assisted Reality Wearable Computer for Frontline Workers
  • Thursday 15 April 2021

Imint-enabled RealWear head-mounted connected device enables technicians on the frontline to collaborate safely and effectively through optimized and stabilized video performance.

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 15, 2021 - IMINT Image Intelligence AB ('Imint'), a global leader in video enhancement software, today announced collaboration with RealWear Inc., the world's leading developer of industrial-grade assisted reality connected devices for industrial applications. Under the agreement, Imint's pioneering Vidhance software is integrated into RealWear's flagship HMT-1 voice-controlled device - delivering the industry's clearest, most stable video performance to frontline workers who need hands-free access for visual communications and information.

Already a pioneer in the mobile industry, partnering with blue-chip brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Motorola, among many others, this collaboration marks Imint's debut into the head-mounted display and enterprise wearable markets - which, like smartphones, stand to benefit significantly from professional-quality video performance.

'RealWear's hands-free platform is the gold standard for industrial wearables and is an ideal application for Imint's industry-leading video optimization software - which has already proven essential in today's leading smartphones and other mobile devices,' said Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO, Imint. 'Imint's Vidhance video enhancement software, together with RealWear's advanced technology, ensures optimal video performance for both recording procedures and real-time viewing by a remote expert.'

RealWear's assisted reality device support safe, hands-free work for front-line jobs in manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, utilities and other industries. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are seeking solutions to give remote experts access to onsite frontline workers. The HMT-1 voice-enabled solution gives workers real-time access to documents, workflows, visual data, and remote experts while on the job.

Remote mentoring on RealWear's assisted reality, hands-free platform has gone global in large part due to the pandemic, leveraging certified voice-enabled apps such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx Expert on Demand, Zoom or other purpose-built software. The HMT-1 allows remote technicians to 'see' what frontline workers see while maintaining a safe distance during the pandemic, or by bringing their expertise to bear without incurring travel costs. However, doing so effectively requires stable, high-quality video processing.

To achieve this, RealWear is leveraging Imint's Vidhance video optimization software, which is included in Release 12 of the HMT firmware update, which became available March 2021. Specifically, RealWear Release 12 will incorporate Imint's Vidhance Video Stabilization and Vidhance Dynamic Blur Reduction, two technologies that intelligently compensate for camera movement to deliver the most stable video possible, especially in low-light environments.
'A superior video experience on the HMT-1 has always been critical to performing mission-critical tasks while using both hands on the job,' said Dr. Chris Parkinson, Chief Technology Officer. 'By integrating Vidhance into our firmware it's helping take remote mentor to the next level. Through our early access program, we've already received very positive feedback about the stable video experience. '

The cumulative effect of Imint's Vidhance software algorithms on the HMT platform is video that is significantly more stable, balanced, and clear - ensuring that professionals receiving a feed from an HMT headset have the highest-quality picture possible of the situation and can take decisive action.

About RealWear

RealWear® is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company's flagship product, the HMT-1®, is the leading ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free software solutions, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge with remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization, video micro-training and digital workflow solutions. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing and automotive industries trust the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1® to empower and connect their global workforce.

Disclaimer

Imint Image Intelligence AB published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
