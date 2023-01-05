Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMINT   SE0007692124

IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)

(IMINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2023-01-03
21.55 SEK   +1.41%
2022IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Imint Image Intelligence : and Nothing Collaborate to Boost Video Performance of Nothing's New Smartphone, Phone (1)
PU
2022Imint Image Intelligence : Strikes Partnership with Leading Binocular Developer to Enhance Binocular Viewing Experience for Consumers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMINT: Imint Launches New Cutting-Edge Video Enhancement Solutions for the Consumer Wearables Market

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2023-01-05 23:32:49

IMINT Image Intelligence AB: Imint Launches New Cutting-Edge Video Enhancement Solutions for the Consumer Wearables Market

New versions of Imint's Vidhance Selfie Mode and Infinite Horizon Correction technologies boost the company's presence in the growing wearables industry and are optimized for Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platforms.

UPPSALA, Sweden, January 5, 2023 - IMINT Image Intelligence AB ("Imint"), a global leader in video enhancement software, today announced the launch of Vidhance Selfie Mode and Vidhance Infinite Horizon Correction for the consumer wearables market on the Snapdragon W5+ and W5 platforms. By fine-tuning its smartphone market solutions for the specific requirements of the consumer wearables industry - and optimizing them for Qualcomm's latest wearables platforms - Imint has strengthened its position as the wearables market-leader for video stabilization technology.

Imint's Selfie Mode and Infinite Horizon Correction solutions, as well as other technologies within the Vidhance platform, address the inherent challenges of keeping a wearable device steady when capturing or recording video.

The solutions maintain a stable image throughout the recording, resulting in subjects that are in focus and in frame - whether the user is participating in an on-the-go video conference on a smartwatch camera or capturing fast-action video from a head-worn camera.

In addition, Imint and Qualcomm collaborated to optimize the solutions for the Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platform at a system level to significantly reduce power required to process video.

"As technology advances, consumers will naturally come to expect better performance from their wearables, including the ability to shoot exceptional-quality video recordings," stated Imint CTO Johan Svensson. "By reengineering our flagship Selfie Mode and Infinite Horizon Correction solutions - originally designed for smartphones - now for consumer wearables and optimized for Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platform, users can record live images with exceptional clarity and realism without the struggle of keeping their wearable device stable all at lower power."

Imint's Selfie Mode for consumer wearables combines artificial intelligence and facial recognition to help ensure a user stays in-frame when video chatting, recording selfie videos for social media, and more. Whether users are capturing a memory or communicating with others using a consumer wearable's camera, selfie videos can be hard to control as faces slip in and out of the video window. With Vidhance Selfie Mode, software detects the user's face and applies algorithms to track its movement and reposition it within the frame, even in low-light conditions.

Imint's Infinite Horizon Correction is designed for wearables that will inevitably experience extreme movements. By fully correcting all roll rotations deviating from the horizon line, this solution is well-suited for the more demanding situations one might see in action mode. Additionally, Infinite Horizon Correction requires no additional time for post-processing, as all adjustments are corrected in real-time and can be viewed in preview.

These technologies, along with Vidhance Video Stabilization and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction, are optimized for the Snapdragon W5+ and W5 Gen 1 platforms for smartwatches and other consumer wearables.

In addition to the wearables market, Imint remains the smartphone industry's leading provider of video enhancement technology, collaborating with Motorola and Xiaomi, amongst many others.

For more information, visit www.weareimint.com. For the press kit, click here.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Nyrén, Marketing Director IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ)

Telefon: 018-474 99 90

E-post: jan.nyren@vidhance.com

About IMINT Image Intelligence AB

Founded in 2007, IMINT is a listed Swedish software enterprise focused on pioneering advancements in intelligent sensors and data analysis for optical devices, including smartphones, AR wearables, body cams, and more. The company's Vidhance suite of video enhancement solutions is the culmination of 15 years of R&D and has to date been integrated into more than 700 million camera devices, across consumer and industrial markets.

Läs som PDF

Attachments

Disclaimer

Imint Image Intelligence AB published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 22:51:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)
2022IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022Imint Image Intelligence : and Nothing Collaborate to Boost Video Performance of Nothing's..
PU
2022Imint Image Intelligence : Strikes Partnership with Leading Binocular Developer to Enhance..
PU
2022Imint Image Intelligence : Announces Partnership with AicView Technology Co. to Drive Adop..
PU
2022IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
2022Transcript : IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.), Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May ..
CI
2022Transcript : IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.), Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May ..
CI
2022IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2022Imint will present 1st quarter 2022 financial report and respond to questions in two CE..
AQ
2022Imint Image Intelligence : and Motorola Collaborate to Elevate Video Performance in New Mo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 74,6 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 21,55 SEK
Average target price 58,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 169%
Managers and Directors
Erik Andreas Lifvendahl Director-Sales & Marketing
Jonathan Ekman Finance Director
Peter Ekerling Chairman
Johan Svensson Chief Technology Officer
Knut Martin Thunman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)7.75%19
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.47%1 708 285
SYNOPSYS INC.0.12%48 915
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.30%48 715
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.62%43 679
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-1.77%32 298