IMINT Image Intelligence : Infinix launches Zero 8 smartphone – Powered by IMINT's Vidhance Video Intelligence Software Suite

IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ) has been working with Infinix Mobile to develop the new Zero 8 flagship smartphone that leverages its Vidhance software for superior video recording capabilities.

Backed by its 'THE FUTURE IS NOW' brand essence, Infinix smartphones enable consum-ers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are.

The Infinix Zero 8 was first presented to the media on September, 2020, and early reviews have been very positive - with specific praise for the phone's IMINT-enabled camera perfor-mance.

The new Infinix flagship runs on Android v10 (Q) operating system and is powered by Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) processor. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is enabled with 8 GB, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

IMINT's partnership with Infinix commenced in April 2020 with the launch of the Note 7. Since then, the teams have collaborated closely with high ambitions to bring to the market yet an-other premium smartphone with best-in-class video performance.

To achieve this, the Infinix Zero 8 has leveraged a Vidhance software suite that equips users with a stabilized video experience on par with the most advanced professional equipment. Furthermore, the Vidhance suite also offers low power consumption and high performance even in low light conditions.

Andreas Lifvendahl, IMINT CEO, commented:

'We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Infinix, one of the world's largest and most prominent smartphone manufacturers. Infinix's steadfast commitment to innovation and quali-ty aligns with our ambition to develop best-in-class video enhancement technologies - and makes them an ideal partner on our quest to push the boundaries of smartphone video per-formance.'

Manfred Hong, Senior Director of Product, Infinix Mobile, added:

'Infinix is committed to providing world-class smartphone experiences by leveraging the in-dustry's latest and most innovative technologies. Our partnership with Imint ensures that when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Zero 8 is best-in-class. We look forward to increased collaboration with Imint to spark even more creativity and performance efficien-cy in the years to come.'