Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.)    0GCH   SE0007692124

IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)

(0GCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMINT Image Intelligence : Infinix launches Zero 8 smartphone – Powered by IMINT's Vidhance Video Intelligence Software Suite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Infinix launches Zero 8 smartphone - Powered by IMINT's Vidhance Video Intelligence Software Suite
  • News
  • Monday 7 September 2020

IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ) has been working with Infinix Mobile to develop the new Zero 8 flagship smartphone that leverages its Vidhance software for superior video recording capabilities.

Infinix Mobile, a premium online-driven smartphone brand, and IMINT, a global leader in vid-eo enhancement software, have announced joint collaboration to equip the new Infinix Zero 8 smartphone with premium video recording capabilities.

Backed by its 'THE FUTURE IS NOW' brand essence, Infinix smartphones enable consum-ers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are.

The Infinix Zero 8 was first presented to the media on September, 2020, and early reviews have been very positive - with specific praise for the phone's IMINT-enabled camera perfor-mance.

The new Infinix flagship runs on Android v10 (Q) operating system and is powered by Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) processor. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is enabled with 8 GB, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

IMINT's partnership with Infinix commenced in April 2020 with the launch of the Note 7. Since then, the teams have collaborated closely with high ambitions to bring to the market yet an-other premium smartphone with best-in-class video performance.

To achieve this, the Infinix Zero 8 has leveraged a Vidhance software suite that equips users with a stabilized video experience on par with the most advanced professional equipment. Furthermore, the Vidhance suite also offers low power consumption and high performance even in low light conditions.

Andreas Lifvendahl, IMINT CEO, commented:

'We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Infinix, one of the world's largest and most prominent smartphone manufacturers. Infinix's steadfast commitment to innovation and quali-ty aligns with our ambition to develop best-in-class video enhancement technologies - and makes them an ideal partner on our quest to push the boundaries of smartphone video per-formance.'

Manfred Hong, Senior Director of Product, Infinix Mobile, added:

'Infinix is committed to providing world-class smartphone experiences by leveraging the in-dustry's latest and most innovative technologies. Our partnership with Imint ensures that when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Zero 8 is best-in-class. We look forward to increased collaboration with Imint to spark even more creativity and performance efficien-cy in the years to come.'

Disclaimer

Imint Image Intelligence AB published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)
05:00aIMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE : Infinix launches Zero 8 smartphone – Powered by..
PU
09/22IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE : and MediaTek To Bring Advanced Video Enhancement Tech..
AQ
04/29IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE PUBL : and Motorola Collaborate to Establish a New Stan..
AQ
03/16IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE : Teams Up with Qualcomm to Advance Video Enhancement T..
AQ
02/25IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE : Launches Next-Generation Video Enhancement Solutions ..
AQ
2019IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE : releases version 3.5 of the Vidhance® video enhanceme..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41,0 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
Net income 2020 -5,00 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2020 23,0 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 212 M 23,2 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
IMINT Image Intelligence AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Andreas Lifvendahl Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ekerling Chairman
Jens Ålander Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Johan Svensson Chief Technology Officer
Joakim Nydemark Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE AB (PUBL.)0.00%23
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.20%1 517 996
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.583.39%142 361
SEA LIMITED273.10%72 127
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.07%43 860
SYNOPSYS INC.42.14%30 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group