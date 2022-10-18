Advanced search
Immatics N : Corporate Presentation, October 2022
PU
10/10Immatics to Raise $110 Million in Public Share Offering
MT
10/10Immatics Announces $110 Million Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
Immatics N : Corporate Presentation, October 2022

10/18/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Immatics Corporate Presentation

October 18, 2022

Delivering the Power of T cells to Cancer Patients

© Immatics. Not for further reproduction or distribution.

© Immatics. Not for further reproduction or distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation ("Presentation") is provided by Immatics N.V. ("Immatics" or the "Company") for informational purposes only. The information contained herein does not purport to be all- inclusive and none of Immatics, any of its affiliates, any of its or their respective control persons, officers, directors, employees or representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this Presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning timing of data read-outs for product candidates, the timing of IND or CTA filing for pre-clinical stage product candidates, the Company's focus on partnerships to advance its strategy, and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the Company's Annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there shall be no sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in an offering exempt from registration.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and the Company's own internal estimates and research. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source. All the scientific and clinical data presented within this presentation are - by definition prior to completion of the clinical trial and a clinical study report - preliminary in nature and subject to further quality checks including customary source data verification.

2

Building a Leading TCR Therapeutics Company

Two Clinical-Stage Modalities

Pipeline of TCR-T and TCR Bispecific product candidates in clinical & preclinical development

Clinical PoC for

Differentiated

Therapeutic

Strategic

Solid

Cell Therapy

Platforms

Opportunity

Partnerships

Cash Runway

High rate of confirmed

Unique technologies

Potential for addressing

World-leading

To reach multiple

objective responses

to identify true

large patient populations

industry players

value inflections

across multiple solid

cancer targets

with high prevalence

with synergistic

points across our

tumors in early TCR-T

and right TCRs

targets in solid tumors

expertise

portfolio

clinical development

Intro

3

Our TCR-based Approaches Leverage the Full Target Space beyond the Cancer Cell Surface

Intro

4

Two Distinct TCR-based Therapeutic Modalities in Clinical Development

Autologous TCR-T (ACTengine®)

  • Strong clinical activity in patients with high tumor burden1
  • Single dose2
  • Proprietary manufacturing process for enhanced potency of T cells
  • Specialized medical centers
  • Target requirements: stringent tumor selectivity, low, medium, high copy numbers

TCR Bispecifics (TCER®)

  • Off-the-shelfbiologic for immediate treatment
  • Repeat dosing
  • All hospitals and out-patient, opportunity for larger patient reach
  • Favorable commercial characteristics
  • Target requirements: strong tumor association, median to high copy numbers

Differentiated positioning of ACTengine® vs. TCER® based on patient population, medical need and geographical reach

Intro

1 Interim data update from the ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T Phase 1 trial with a 50% (6/12) confirmed ORR target dose or above with at least 1 billion infused TCR-T cells across several solid tumor indications,

5

80% (4/5) confirmed ORR in Phase 1b patients only; 2 Repeat dosing without re-manufacturing possible

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immatics NV published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
