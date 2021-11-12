Immatics N : Next-generation CD8ab TCR-T approach - Preclinical Data Update, November 2021

CD8αβ.TCR+ CD4+ T cells Demonstrate More Efficient Engagement with Dendritic Cells and Modulation of Pro-inflammatory Cytokines

CD8αβ.TCR+ and CD8α*.TCR+ CD4+ T cells Elicit Broader Anti-tumor Response upon Antigen Stimulation as Compared to CD8α.TCR+ cells

Figure 3: Healthy donor PBMC were transduced with a vector expressing TCR and CD8α homodimer (CD8α.TCR) or CD8α* homodimer (CD8α*.TCR) or CD8αβ heterodimer (CD8αβ.TCR) or TCR alone (TCR) and antigen-specific tetramer binding was measured by flow cytometry. Cumulative data on tetramer+ cells among total CD3+ cells (left), total CD8+ (middle) and total CD4+CD8+ cells (right) are shown. NT=Non-transduced control. N=5-6, mean±SD, p values based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons (**p<0.01, ***p<0.001).

TUMOR CELL CD8 T CELL DEATH Figure 1: Polyfunctional role of CD4 T cells in anti-tumor response: Upon antigen-specific activation, CD4 T cells elicit effector cytokines and mediate direct cytotoxicity. In addition, CD4 T cells provide help to cytotoxic CD8 T cells through direct and indirect mechanisms. CD8 Co-receptor Exists as a Homodimer and a Heterodimer CD8αα HOMODIMER MODIFIED CD8αα* HOMODIMER CD8αβ HETERODIMER ANTIGEN-PRESENTING ANTIGEN-PRESENTING ANTIGEN-PRESENTING CELL CELL CELL CD8αα pHLA CD8αα* pHLA CD8αβ pHLA TCR TCR TCR CD3 CD3 CD3 T CELL T CELL T CELL Figure 2: Schematic of different isoforms of CD8 co-receptor and interaction with peptide HLA (pHLA) complex for antigen recognition via TCR. Naturally, the CD8 receptor exists as a homodimer and a heterodimer differentially expressed in various immune cell subsets. A proprietary modified version of CD8α homodimer (CD8αα*) was engineered for a comprehensive functional evaluation in comparison with the wild type homodimer and heterodimer isoforms. Study Objectives We evaluated the impact of co-expression of different types of CD8 co-receptors (CD8 homodimer, modified homodimer and heterodimer) on the functionality of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells engineered with a TCR directed to an HLA-A*02-presented PRAME peptide (IMA203 TCR) and determined the depth and durability of anti-tumor response in vitro.

Figure 4: CD8α.TCR+, CD8αβ.TCR+, or CD8α*.TCR+ CD4+ T cells were co-cultured with target-positiveUACC257-RFP tumor cell line at an E:T ratio of 4:1 and (A) Tumor fold growth was measured using IncuCyte® live-cell analysis system, n=4 mean±SD. (B) IFNγ quantification in the supernatants after 24 h of coculture using ELISA, n=3, mean±SD; **p<0.01 based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons. (C) Intracellular TNFα and IL-2 expression on CD4+CD8+ subset measured by flow cytometry, n=2. Based on the functionality of CD4 T cells, further evaluation focused on CD8αβ.TCR and CD8α*.TCR only CD8αβ.TCR+ T cells Are Polyfunctional & Secrete Higher Levels of Th1 Cytokines in Response to Antigen Stimulation A IFNγ TNF-α IL-2 B CD8αβ.TCR 0-1 15000 250 800 CD8αβ.TCR 2.51% 2-3 pg/ml 200 600 4-5 10000 CD8α*.TCR 21.78% 150 400 TCR 5000 100 NT 50 200 75.71% 0 0 0 Total=100 CD8α*.TCR Granzyme B GM-CSF MIP-1β 600 2500 5000 14.29% 0.30% pg/ml 2000 4000 400 1000 2000 1500 3000 200 500 1000 85.41% 0 0 0 Total=100 Figure 5: (A) CD8αβ.TCR+, CD8α*.TCR+, TCR+ or NT T cells were co-cultured with UACC257 tumor cells at an E:T ratio of 4:1 (effectors normalized to %CD3+Tet+) for 24 h and cytokines were quantified in the supernatants by multiplex cytokine assay; n=4, mean±SD. (B) Polyfunctional responses (assessed by intracellular cytokine staining) of CD4+CD8+ T cells from PBMC-derived products transduced with either CD8αβ.TCR (top) or CD8α*.TCR (bottom) co-cultured with target-positive UACC257 tumor cells. Depicted are the percentages of cells expressing 0-1,2-3, or 4-5 effector molecules; n=3.

72 hours 144 hours C Kinetics of 3D-spheroid tumor cell killing by PBMC, CD8+ and CD4+ products PBMC product CD8+ selected product CD4+ selected product 2.0 2.0 2.0 Normalized SpheroidSize 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96 108 120 132 144 156 0.0 12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96 108 120 132 144 156 0.0 12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96 108 120 132 144 156 0 0 0 Hours after Coculture CD8αβ.TCR CD8α*.TCR TCR NT Media control Figure 6: (A) CD8αβ.TCR+, CD8α*.TCR or TCR+ T cells were co-cultured with UACC257-RFP tumor cell line at an E:T ratio of 4:1 (effectors normalized to %CD3+Tet+) for 10 days, every 3 days T cells were rechallenged with fresh tumor cells and tumor fold growth (normalized to day 0) was analyzed using IncuCyte® live-cell analysis system, n=4, mean±SD. (B) Representative bright field and fluorescent images of UACC257-RFP spheroids after co-culture with selected CD4+ T cells from transduced PBMC products. (C) Spheroid size analysis over 156 hours post addition of PBMC- derived products or CD8+ or CD4+ selected T cells. Data shown normalized to last acquired time point prior to T cell addition. Data shown for one of three donor products.