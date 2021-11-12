Immatics N : Next-generation CD8ab TCR-T approach - Preclinical Data Update, November 2021

CD8 Co-receptor Enables pHLA Tetramer Binding of HLA Class I-
specific TCR in CD4+ T cells
CD8αβ.TCR+ T cells Show Sustained Suppression of Tumor Growth in Long-term Killing Assays in vitro
CD8αβ.TCR+ CD4+ T cells Demonstrate More Efficient Engagement with Dendritic Cells and Modulation of Pro-inflammatory Cytokines
Successful targeting of solid tumors with TCR-engineered T cells (TCR-T) requires eliciting of an antigen-specific,multi-dimensional, sustained anti-tumor immune response by infused T cells while overcoming the suppressive tumor microenvironment.
First-generationTCR-T approaches have demonstrated clinical efficacy in some solid cancers. However, effective treatment across several solid tumor indications may require next-generation engineered T cells with enhanced anti-tumor activity.
One of the next-generation approaches is to redirect CD4 T cells to target HLA class I- specific tumor antigens by introduction of a CD8 co-receptor.
Effective engagement of CD4 T cells may enhance anti-tumor immune response and potentially improve the clinical outcome of TCR-T therapies in solid tumor patients.
Harnessing the Anti-tumor Potency of CD4 T cells
DIRECT CYTOTOXICITY VIA
HELP TO CD8+ CYTOTOXIC T CELL
CD8α.TCR
CD8αβ.TCR
CD8α*.TCR
TCR
NT
100
100
100
**
*** **
80
Tetramer+% CD8+CD4(of-)
80
**
Tetramer+% CD8+CD4+)(of
80
Tetramer+% CD3+)(of
**
20
20
20
60
60
60
40
40
40
0
0
0
Figure 3: Healthy donor PBMC were transduced with a vector expressing TCR and CD8α homodimer (CD8α.TCR) or CD8α* homodimer (CD8α*.TCR) or CD8αβ heterodimer (CD8αβ.TCR) or TCR alone (TCR) and antigen-specific tetramer binding was measured by flow cytometry. Cumulative data on tetramer+ cells among total CD3+ cells (left), total CD8+ (middle) and total CD4+CD8+ cells (right) are shown. NT=Non-transduced control. N=5-6, mean±SD, p values based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons (**p<0.01, ***p<0.001).
CD8αβ.TCR+ and CD8α*.TCR+ CD4+ T cells Elicit Broader Anti-tumor Response upon Antigen Stimulation as Compared to CD8α.TCR+ cells
A
Serial killing assay with PBMC product
2.0
fold growth
1.5
2nd addition
3rd addition
of tumor cells
of tumor cells
1.0
Tumor
0.5
0.0
18
36
56
74
94
114
134
152
172
192
Hours after Coculture
CD8αβ.TCR
CD8α*.TCR
TCR
NT Target only
CD8αβ.TCR + UACC257
TCR + UACC257
iDC only
CD8α*.TCR + UACC257
NT + UACC257
iDC + LPS
IL-12
TNF-α
CD8 product
CD4 product
2000
PBMC product
*
1000
pg/ml
400
300
200
100
0
+ iDCs
+ iDCs
- iDCs
+ iDCs
- iDCs
- iDCs
TCR-CD8-pHLA INTERACTION
CD4 T CELL
CD8
CD4 T CELL
TCR pHLA
DENDRITIC
CELL
IFN-γ
CD40L CD40
TNF-α
GRANZYME B
PERFORIN
IL-12
IL-2
A
growth
5
4
3
Fold
2
Tumor
1
0
0
12
24
36
48
60
Hours after Co-culture
B
C
CD8α.TCR
CD8αβ.TCR
1200
**
**
40
CD8α*.TCR
PositivePercentage
CD4+CD8+)Liveon(Gated
TCR
(pg/ml)IFNγ
800
30
NT
Target only
300
20
200
10
100
0
0
IL-2
TNFα
B
Spheroid killing assay with selected CD4+ T cells
NT
TCR
CD8αβ.TCR
CD8α*.TCR
Pre-T cells
IL-6
CD8 product
4000
PBMC product
CD4 product
3000
2000
****
1000
pg/ml
100
80
60
40
20
0
- iDCs
+ iDCs
+ iDCs
+ iDCs
- iDCs
- iDCs
TUMOR CELL
CD8 T CELL
DEATH
Figure 1: Polyfunctional role of CD4 T cells in anti-tumor response: Upon antigen-specific activation, CD4 T cells elicit effector cytokines and mediate direct cytotoxicity. In addition, CD4 T cells provide help to cytotoxic CD8 T cells through direct and indirect mechanisms.
CD8 Co-receptor Exists as a Homodimer and a Heterodimer
CD8αα HOMODIMER
MODIFIED CD8αα* HOMODIMER
CD8αβ HETERODIMER
ANTIGEN-PRESENTING
ANTIGEN-PRESENTING
ANTIGEN-PRESENTING
CELL
CELL
CELL
CD8αα
pHLA
CD8αα*
pHLA
CD8αβ
pHLA
TCR
TCR
TCR
CD3
CD3
CD3
T CELL
T CELL
T CELL
Figure 2: Schematic of different isoforms of CD8 co-receptor and interaction with peptide HLA (pHLA) complex for antigen recognition via TCR. Naturally, the CD8 receptor exists as a homodimer and a heterodimer differentially expressed in various immune cell subsets. A proprietary modified version of CD8α homodimer (CD8αα*) was engineered for a comprehensive functional evaluation in comparison with the wild type homodimer and heterodimer isoforms.
Study Objectives
We evaluated the impact of co-expression of different types of CD8 co-receptors (CD8 homodimer, modified homodimer and heterodimer) on the functionality of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells engineered with a TCR directed to an HLA-A*02-presented PRAME peptide (IMA203 TCR) and determined the depth and durability of anti-tumor response in vitro.
Figure 4: CD8α.TCR+, CD8αβ.TCR+, or CD8α*.TCR+ CD4+ T cells were co-cultured with target-positiveUACC257-RFP tumor cell line at an E:T ratio of 4:1 and (A) Tumor fold growth was measured using IncuCyte® live-cell analysis system, n=4 mean±SD. (B) IFNγ quantification in the supernatants after 24 h of coculture using ELISA, n=3, mean±SD; **p<0.01 based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons. (C) Intracellular TNFα and IL-2 expression on CD4+CD8+ subset measured by flow cytometry, n=2.
Based on the functionality of CD4 T cells, further evaluation focused on CD8αβ.TCR and CD8α*.TCR only
CD8αβ.TCR+ T cells Are Polyfunctional & Secrete Higher Levels of Th1 Cytokines in Response to Antigen Stimulation
A
IFNγ
TNF-α
IL-2
B
CD8αβ.TCR
0-1
15000
250
800
CD8αβ.TCR
2.51%
2-3
pg/ml
200
600
4-5
10000
CD8α*.TCR
21.78%
150
400
TCR
5000
100
NT
50
200
75.71%
0
0
0
Total=100
CD8α*.TCR
Granzyme B
GM-CSF
MIP-1β
600
2500
5000
14.29%
0.30%
pg/ml
2000
4000
400
1000
2000
1500
3000
200
500
1000
85.41%
0
0
0
Total=100
Figure 5: (A) CD8αβ.TCR+, CD8α*.TCR+, TCR+ or NT T cells were co-cultured with UACC257 tumor cells at an E:T ratio of 4:1 (effectors normalized to %CD3+Tet+) for 24 h and cytokines were quantified in the supernatants by multiplex cytokine assay; n=4, mean±SD. (B) Polyfunctional responses (assessed by intracellular cytokine staining) of CD4+CD8+ T cells from PBMC-derived products transduced with either CD8αβ.TCR (top) or CD8α*.TCR (bottom) co-cultured with target-positive UACC257 tumor cells. Depicted are the percentages of cells expressing 0-1,2-3, or 4-5 effector molecules; n=3.
72 hours
144 hours
C Kinetics of 3D-spheroid tumor cell killing by PBMC, CD8+ and CD4+ products
PBMC product
CD8+ selected product
CD4+ selected product
2.0
2.0
2.0
Normalized SpheroidSize
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.0
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.0
12
24
36
48
60
72
84
96
108 120 132 144 156
0.0
12
24
36
48
60
72
84
96
108 120 132 144 156
0.0
12
24
36
48
60
72
84
96
108 120 132 144 156
0
0
0
Hours after Coculture
CD8αβ.TCR
CD8α*.TCR
TCR
NT
Media control
Figure 6: (A) CD8αβ.TCR+, CD8α*.TCR or TCR+ T cells were co-cultured with UACC257-RFP tumor cell line at an E:T ratio of 4:1 (effectors normalized to %CD3+Tet+) for 10 days, every 3 days T cells were rechallenged with fresh tumor cells and tumor fold growth (normalized to day 0) was analyzed using IncuCyte® live-cell analysis system, n=4, mean±SD. (B) Representative bright field and fluorescent images of UACC257-RFP spheroids after co-culture with selected CD4+ T cells from transduced PBMC products. (C) Spheroid size analysis over 156 hours post addition of PBMC- derived products or CD8+ or CD4+ selected T cells. Data shown normalized to last acquired time point prior to T cell addition. Data shown for one of three donor products.
Figure 7: Tri-cocultures of PBMC- or CD8+ selected- or CD4+ selected-product with UACC257 tumor cell line in the presence or absence of autologous monocyte-derived immature dendritic cells (iDCs) followed by cytokine quantification using multiplex assay; iDCs alone or with LPS as controls, n=4-7, mean±SD, p values based on 2-way ANOVA (*p<0.5, ****p<0.0001)
Engaging CD4+ T cells via CD8αβ Co-expression Potentiates Anti-tumor Activity of HLA class I-specificTCR-T cells
Differential functional profile of TCR-T cells co-expressing either CD8α, CD8α* or CD8αβ suggests that optimizing the type of co-receptor is relevant to maximize anti- tumor response and reveals CD8αβ to be the optimal co-receptor for the IMA203
PRAME TCR.
Engaging CD4+ PRAME-directed T cells via CD8αβ co-expression
imparts cytotoxic potential to CD4+ T cells to suppress tumor growth in serial killing assays and 3D spheroid modelsin vitro
confers CD4+ T cells polyfunctionality to secrete Th1 cytokines and cytotoxic effector molecules upon antigen stimulation
induces efficient engagement with antigen-presenting cells and modulation of pro-inflammatory cytokine response
Pleiotropic effects mediated by activated CD4+ T cells including acquired cytotoxicity and helper activity may potentially improve outcomes in solid tumor patients in clinical settings.
We plan to implement CD8αβ co-expression into IMA203 clinical development via a next-generation IMA203CD8 cohort in 2022.
Acknowledgements
The authors acknowledge contributions of Siyu Ren, Kelsey Howard, Xavier Legras, Victor Cardenas, and Erik Farrar in completion of this work and Sabrina Schecher for significant support in preparation of this poster.
*Joint-First Authorship, # Joint-Last Authorship
Study Objectives
We evaluated the impact of co-expression of different types of CD8 co-receptors (CD8 homodimer, modified homodimer and heterodimer) on the functionality of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells engineered with a TCR directed to an HLA-A*02-presented PRAME peptide (IMA203 TCR) and determined the depth and durability of anti-tumor response in vitro.
