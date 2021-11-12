Log in
Immatics N : Next-generation CD8ab TCR-T approach - Preclinical Data Update, November 2021

11/12/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Improved Anti-tumor Activity of Next-generationTCR-engineered T cells through CD8αβ Co-expression

Gagan Bajwa*, Justin Gunesch*, Inbar Azoulay-Alfaguter, Melinda Mata, Ali Mohamed, Mamta Kalra#, Steffen Walter#

Next-generationTCR-T through CD8 Co-Expression

CD8 Co-receptor Enables pHLA Tetramer Binding of HLA Class I-

specific TCR in CD4+ T cells

CD8αβ.TCR+ T cells Show Sustained Suppression of Tumor Growth in Long-term Killing Assays in vitro

CD8αβ.TCR+ CD4+ T cells Demonstrate More Efficient Engagement with Dendritic Cells and Modulation of Pro-inflammatory Cytokines

  • Successful targeting of solid tumors with TCR-engineered T cells (TCR-T) requires eliciting of an antigen-specific,multi-dimensional, sustained anti-tumor immune response by infused T cells while overcoming the suppressive tumor microenvironment.
  • First-generationTCR-T approaches have demonstrated clinical efficacy in some solid cancers. However, effective treatment across several solid tumor indications may require next-generation engineered T cells with enhanced anti-tumor activity.
  • One of the next-generation approaches is to redirect CD4 T cells to target HLA class I- specific tumor antigens by introduction of a CD8 co-receptor.
  • Effective engagement of CD4 T cells may enhance anti-tumor immune response and potentially improve the clinical outcome of TCR-T therapies in solid tumor patients.

Harnessing the Anti-tumor Potency of CD4 T cells

DIRECT CYTOTOXICITY VIA

HELP TO CD8+ CYTOTOXIC T CELL

CD8α.TCR

CD8αβ.TCR

CD8α*.TCR

TCR

NT

100

100

100

**

*** **

80

Tetramer+% CD8+CD4(of-)

80

**

Tetramer+% CD8+CD4+)(of

80

Tetramer+% CD3+)(of

**

20

20

20

60

60

60

40

40

40

0

0

0

Figure 3: Healthy donor PBMC were transduced with a vector expressing TCR and CD8α homodimer (CD8α.TCR) or CD8α* homodimer (CD8α*.TCR) or CD8αβ heterodimer (CD8αβ.TCR) or TCR alone (TCR) and antigen-specific tetramer binding was measured by flow cytometry. Cumulative data on tetramer+ cells among total CD3+ cells (left), total CD8+ (middle) and total CD4+CD8+ cells (right) are shown. NT=Non-transduced control. N=5-6, mean±SD, p values based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons (**p<0.01, ***p<0.001).

CD8αβ.TCR+ and CD8α*.TCR+ CD4+ T cells Elicit Broader Anti-tumor Response upon Antigen Stimulation as Compared to CD8α.TCR+ cells

A

Serial killing assay with PBMC product

2.0

fold growth

1.5

2nd addition

3rd addition

of tumor cells

of tumor cells

1.0

Tumor

0.5

0.0

18

36

56

74

94

114

134

152

172

192

Hours after Coculture

CD8αβ.TCR

CD8α*.TCR

TCR

NT Target only

CD8αβ.TCR + UACC257

TCR + UACC257

iDC only

CD8α*.TCR + UACC257

NT + UACC257

iDC + LPS

IL-12

TNF-α

CD8 product

CD4 product

2000

PBMC product

*

1000

pg/ml

400

300

200

100

0

+ iDCs

+ iDCs

- iDCs

+ iDCs

- iDCs

- iDCs

TCR-CD8-pHLA INTERACTION

CD4 T CELL

CD8

CD4 T CELL

TCR pHLA

DENDRITIC

CELL

IFN-γ

CD40L CD40

TNF-α

GRANZYME B

PERFORIN

IL-12

IL-2

A

growth

5

4

3

Fold

2

Tumor

1

0

0

12

24

36

48

60

Hours after Co-culture

B

C

CD8α.TCR

CD8αβ.TCR

1200

**

**

40

CD8α*.TCR

PositivePercentage

CD4+CD8+)Liveon(Gated

TCR

(pg/ml)IFNγ

800

30

NT

Target only

300

20

200

10

100

0

0

IL-2

TNFα

B

Spheroid killing assay with selected CD4+ T cells

NT

TCR

CD8αβ.TCR

CD8α*.TCR

Pre-T cells

IL-6

CD8 product

4000

PBMC product

CD4 product

3000

2000

****

1000

pg/ml

100

80

60

40

20

0

- iDCs

+ iDCs

+ iDCs

+ iDCs

- iDCs

- iDCs

TUMOR CELL

CD8 T CELL

DEATH

Figure 1: Polyfunctional role of CD4 T cells in anti-tumor response: Upon antigen-specific activation, CD4 T cells elicit effector cytokines and mediate direct cytotoxicity. In addition, CD4 T cells provide help to cytotoxic CD8 T cells through direct and indirect mechanisms.

CD8 Co-receptor Exists as a Homodimer and a Heterodimer

CD8αα HOMODIMER

MODIFIED CD8αα* HOMODIMER

CD8αβ HETERODIMER

ANTIGEN-PRESENTING

ANTIGEN-PRESENTING

ANTIGEN-PRESENTING

CELL

CELL

CELL

CD8αα

pHLA

CD8αα*

pHLA

CD8αβ

pHLA

TCR

TCR

TCR

CD3

CD3

CD3

T CELL

T CELL

T CELL

Figure 2: Schematic of different isoforms of CD8 co-receptor and interaction with peptide HLA (pHLA) complex for antigen recognition via TCR. Naturally, the CD8 receptor exists as a homodimer and a heterodimer differentially expressed in various immune cell subsets. A proprietary modified version of CD8α homodimer (CD8αα*) was engineered for a comprehensive functional evaluation in comparison with the wild type homodimer and heterodimer isoforms.

Study Objectives

We evaluated the impact of co-expression of different types of CD8 co-receptors (CD8 homodimer, modified homodimer and heterodimer) on the functionality of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells engineered with a TCR directed to an HLA-A*02-presented PRAME peptide (IMA203 TCR) and determined the depth and durability of anti-tumor response in vitro.

Figure 4: CD8α.TCR+, CD8αβ.TCR+, or CD8α*.TCR+ CD4+ T cells were co-cultured with target-positiveUACC257-RFP tumor cell line at an E:T ratio of 4:1 and (A) Tumor fold growth was measured using IncuCyte® live-cell analysis system, n=4 mean±SD. (B) IFNγ quantification in the supernatants after 24 h of coculture using ELISA, n=3, mean±SD; **p<0.01 based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons. (C) Intracellular TNFα and IL-2 expression on CD4+CD8+ subset measured by flow cytometry, n=2.

Based on the functionality of CD4 T cells, further evaluation focused on CD8αβ.TCR and CD8α*.TCR only

CD8αβ.TCR+ T cells Are Polyfunctional & Secrete Higher Levels of Th1 Cytokines in Response to Antigen Stimulation

A

IFNγ

TNF-α

IL-2

B

CD8αβ.TCR

0-1

15000

250

800

CD8αβ.TCR

2.51%

2-3

pg/ml

200

600

4-5

10000

CD8α*.TCR

21.78%

150

400

TCR

5000

100

NT

50

200

75.71%

0

0

0

Total=100

CD8α*.TCR

Granzyme B

GM-CSF

MIP-1β

600

2500

5000

14.29%

0.30%

pg/ml

2000

4000

400

1000

2000

1500

3000

200

500

1000

85.41%

0

0

0

Total=100

Figure 5: (A) CD8αβ.TCR+, CD8α*.TCR+, TCR+ or NT T cells were co-cultured with UACC257 tumor cells at an E:T ratio of 4:1 (effectors normalized to %CD3+Tet+) for 24 h and cytokines were quantified in the supernatants by multiplex cytokine assay; n=4, mean±SD. (B) Polyfunctional responses (assessed by intracellular cytokine staining) of CD4+CD8+ T cells from PBMC-derived products transduced with either CD8αβ.TCR (top) or CD8α*.TCR (bottom) co-cultured with target-positive UACC257 tumor cells. Depicted are the percentages of cells expressing 0-1,2-3, or 4-5 effector molecules; n=3.

72 hours

144 hours

C Kinetics of 3D-spheroid tumor cell killing by PBMC, CD8+ and CD4+ products

PBMC product

CD8+ selected product

CD4+ selected product

2.0

2.0

2.0

Normalized SpheroidSize

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.0

1.0

1.0

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.0

12

24

36

48

60

72

84

96

108 120 132 144 156

0.0

12

24

36

48

60

72

84

96

108 120 132 144 156

0.0

12

24

36

48

60

72

84

96

108 120 132 144 156

0

0

0

Hours after Coculture

CD8αβ.TCR

CD8α*.TCR

TCR

NT

Media control

Figure 6: (A) CD8αβ.TCR+, CD8α*.TCR or TCR+ T cells were co-cultured with UACC257-RFP tumor cell line at an E:T ratio of 4:1 (effectors normalized to %CD3+Tet+) for 10 days, every 3 days T cells were rechallenged with fresh tumor cells and tumor fold growth (normalized to day 0) was analyzed using IncuCyte® live-cell analysis system, n=4, mean±SD. (B) Representative bright field and fluorescent images of UACC257-RFP spheroids after co-culture with selected CD4+ T cells from transduced PBMC products. (C) Spheroid size analysis over 156 hours post addition of PBMC- derived products or CD8+ or CD4+ selected T cells. Data shown normalized to last acquired time point prior to T cell addition. Data shown for one of three donor products.

Figure 7: Tri-cocultures of PBMC- or CD8+ selected- or CD4+ selected-product with UACC257 tumor cell line in the presence or absence of autologous monocyte-derived immature dendritic cells (iDCs) followed by cytokine quantification using multiplex assay; iDCs alone or with LPS as controls, n=4-7, mean±SD, p values based on 2-way ANOVA (*p<0.5, ****p<0.0001)

Engaging CD4+ T cells via CD8αβ Co-expression Potentiates Anti-tumor Activity of HLA class I-specificTCR-T cells

  • Differential functional profile of TCR-T cells co-expressing either CD8α, CD8α* or CD8αβ suggests that optimizing the type of co-receptor is relevant to maximize anti- tumor response and reveals CD8αβ to be the optimal co-receptor for the IMA203
    PRAME TCR.
  • Engaging CD4+ PRAME-directed T cells via CD8αβ co-expression
    • imparts cytotoxic potential to CD4+ T cells to suppress tumor growth in serial killing assays and 3D spheroid models in vitro
    • confers CD4+ T cells polyfunctionality to secrete Th1 cytokines and cytotoxic effector molecules upon antigen stimulation
    • induces efficient engagement with antigen-presenting cells and modulation of pro-inflammatory cytokine response
  • Pleiotropic effects mediated by activated CD4+ T cells including acquired cytotoxicity and helper activity may potentially improve outcomes in solid tumor patients in clinical settings.
  • We plan to implement CD8αβ co-expression into IMA203 clinical development via a next-generation IMA203CD8 cohort in 2022.

Acknowledgements

The authors acknowledge contributions of Siyu Ren, Kelsey Howard, Xavier Legras, Victor Cardenas, and Erik Farrar in completion of this work and Sabrina Schecher for significant support in preparation of this poster.

*Joint-First Authorship, # Joint-Last Authorship

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

www.immatics.com

Please contact us via partnering@immatics.com to learn more about

Follow us on

partnering and licensing opportunities utilizing our platform

Immatics US, Inc.

info@immatics.com

technologies XPRESIDENT®, XCEPTOR®, IMADetect® and AbsQuant®.

Improved Anti-tumor Activity of Next-generationTCR-engineered T cells through CD8αβ Co-expression

Gagan Bajwa*, Justin Gunesch*, Inbar Azoulay-Alfaguter, Melinda Mata, Ali Mohamed, Mamta Kalra#, Steffen Walter#

Next-generationTCR-T through CD8 Co-Expression

Successful targeting of solid tumors with TCR-engineered T cells (TCR-T) requires eliciting of an antigen-specific, multi- dimensional, sustained anti-tumor immune response by infused T cells while overcoming the suppressive tumor microenvironment.

First-generationTCR-T approaches have demonstrated clinical efficacy in some solid cancers. However, effective treatment across several solid tumor indications may require next-generation engineered T cells with enhanced anti-tumor activity.

One of the next-generation approaches is to redirect CD4 T cells to target HLA class I-specific tumor antigens by introduction of a CD8 co-receptor.

Effective engagement of CD4 T cells may enhance anti-tumor immune response and potentially improve the clinical outcome of TCR-T therapies in solid tumor patients.

*Joint-First Authorship, # Joint-Last Authorship

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

www.immatics.com

Please contact us via partnering@immatics.com to learn more about

Follow us on

2

partnering and licensing opportunities utilizing our platform

Immatics US, Inc.

info@immatics.com

technologies XPRESIDENT®, XCEPTOR®, IMADetect® and AbsQuant®.

Improved Anti-tumor Activity of Next-generationTCR-engineered T cells through CD8αβ Co-expression

Gagan Bajwa*, Justin Gunesch*, Inbar Azoulay-Alfaguter, Melinda Mata, Ali Mohamed, Mamta Kalra#, Steffen Walter#

Harnessing the Anti-tumor Potency of CD4 T cells

DIRECT CYTOTOXICITY VIA TCR-CD8-pHLA INTERACTION

HELP TO CD8+ CYTOTOXIC T CELL

CD4 T CELL

CD4 T CELL

IFN-γ

TNF-α

GRANZYME B

PERFORIN

IL-2

CD8

TCR pHLA

CD40L CD40

DENDRITIC

CELL

IL-12

TUMOR CELL

CD8 T CELL

DEATH

Figure 1: Polyfunctional role of CD4 T cells in anti-tumor response: Upon antigen-specific activation, CD4 T cells elicit effector cytokines and mediate direct cytotoxicity. In addition, CD4 T cells provide help to cytotoxic CD8 T cells through direct and indirect mechanisms.

*Joint-First Authorship, # Joint-Last Authorship

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

www.immatics.com

Please contact us via partnering@immatics.com to learn more about

Follow us on

3

partnering and licensing opportunities utilizing our platform

Immatics US, Inc.

info@immatics.com

technologies XPRESIDENT®, XCEPTOR®, IMADetect® and AbsQuant®.

Improved Anti-tumor Activity of Next-generationTCR-engineered T cells through CD8αβ Co-expression

Gagan Bajwa*, Justin Gunesch*, Inbar Azoulay-Alfaguter, Melinda Mata, Ali Mohamed, Mamta Kalra#, Steffen Walter#

CD8 Co-receptor Exists as a Homodimer and a Heterodimer

CD8αα HOMODIMER

MODIFIED CD8αα* HOMODIMER

CD8αβ HETERODIMER

ANTIGEN-PRESENTING

ANTIGEN-PRESENTING

ANTIGEN-PRESENTING

CELL

CELL

CELL

CD8αα

pHLA

CD8αα*

pHLA

CD8αβ

pHLA

TCR

TCR

TCR

CD3

CD3

CD3

T CELL

T CELL

T CELL

Figure 2: Schematic of different isoforms of CD8 co-receptor and interaction with peptide HLA (pHLA) complex for antigen recognition via TCR. Naturally, the CD8 receptor exists as a homodimer and a heterodimer differentially expressed in various immune cell subsets. A proprietary modified version of CD8α homodimer (CD8αα*) was engineered for a comprehensive functional evaluation in comparison with the wild type homodimer and heterodimer isoforms.

Study Objectives

We evaluated the impact of co-expression of different types of CD8 co-receptors (CD8 homodimer, modified homodimer and heterodimer) on the functionality of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells engineered with a TCR directed to an HLA-A*02-presented PRAME peptide (IMA203 TCR) and determined the depth and durability of anti-tumor response in vitro.

*Joint-First Authorship, # Joint-Last Authorship

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

www.immatics.com

Please contact us via partnering@immatics.com to learn more about

Follow us on

4

partnering and licensing opportunities utilizing our platform

Immatics US, Inc.

info@immatics.com

technologies XPRESIDENT®, XCEPTOR®, IMADetect® and AbsQuant®.

Improved Anti-tumor Activity of Next-generationTCR-engineered T cells through CD8αβ Co-expression

Gagan Bajwa*, Justin Gunesch*, Inbar Azoulay-Alfaguter, Melinda Mata, Ali Mohamed, Mamta Kalra#, Steffen Walter#

CD8 Co-receptor Enables pHLA Tetramer Binding of HLA Class I-specific TCR in CD4+ T cells

Figure 3: Healthy donor PBMC were transduced with a vector expressing TCR and CD8α homodimer (CD8α.TCR) or CD8α* homodimer (CD8α*.TCR) or CD8αβ heterodimer (CD8αβ.TCR) or TCR alone (TCR) and antigen-specific tetramer binding was measured by flow cytometry. Cumulative data on tetramer+ cells among total CD3+ cells (left), total CD8+ (middle) and total CD4+CD8+ cells (right) are shown. NT=Non-transduced control. N=5-6, mean±SD, p values based on one-way ANOVA/Tukey's multiple comparisons (**p<0.01, ***p<0.001).

*Joint-First Authorship, # Joint-Last Authorship

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

www.immatics.com

Please contact us via partnering@immatics.com to learn more about

Follow us on

5

partnering and licensing opportunities utilizing our platform

Immatics US, Inc.

info@immatics.com

technologies XPRESIDENT®, XCEPTOR®, IMADetect® and AbsQuant®.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immatics NV published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:17:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
