Sept 11 (Reuters) - Moderna said on Monday it is collaborating with Immatics to develop cancer vaccines.
Immatics will get $120 million upfront cash as part of the agreement. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
