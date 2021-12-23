Log in
    IME   GB0033881904

IMMEDIA GROUP PLC

(IME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/23 09:57:46 am
12.9749 GBX   +2.77%
BEAT THE NOISE : The Ultimate Guide to Soundproofing
PU
IMMEDIA : Meet our Production Manager!
PU
FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up as Early-Dip Buying Begins
DJ
Immedia : 2021 Highlights – The Year in Images

12/23/2021 | 03:37pm GMT
Above: Drone shots of a Sunset on Aberdeen City Centre.

Above: Drone photo of the North East Coast of Scotland - Taken during a shoot for a EGCP project.

Above: Cullen Beach and Golf Course - Drone photo during a EGCP Project.

Above: Looking down east coast of Scotland from Catterline whilst filming project for EGCP.

Above: Catterline Harbour taken during a shoot for EGCP.

Above: Drone photography of Bow Fiddle Rock.

Above: Drone photo of Buckie Harbour - Macduff Shipyards.

Above: Trump International Golf Links taken in May 21.

Above: Cruden Bay Beach looking towards Slains Castle.

Above: University of Aberdeen - Zoology project taken at Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Above: Drone image of the course at Newmachar Golf Club.

Disclaimer

Immedia Group plc published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
