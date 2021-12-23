Immedia : 2021 Highlights – The Year in Images
Above: Drone shots of a Sunset on Aberdeen City Centre.
Above: Drone photo of the North East Coast of Scotland - Taken during a shoot for a EGCP project.
Above: Cullen Beach and Golf Course - Drone photo during a EGCP Project.
Above: Looking down east coast of Scotland from Catterline whilst filming project for EGCP.
Above: Catterline Harbour taken during a shoot for EGCP.
Above: Drone photography of Bow Fiddle Rock.
Above: Drone photo of Buckie Harbour - Macduff Shipyards.
Above: Trump International Golf Links taken in May 21.
Above: Cruden Bay Beach looking towards Slains Castle.
Above: University of Aberdeen - Zoology project taken at Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Above: Drone image of the course at Newmachar Golf Club.
