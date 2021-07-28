Immedia : The Four-Day Workweek, The Future or Another Trend?

With all these positives floating around for the four-day week, you may be wondering why we wouldn't be rushing to transition immediately? Well, there are a few potential drawbacks to the idea too.
One factor is customer satisfaction, which was an issue in a study carried out in Utah, United States. The study was closed due to customer satisfaction levels falling too low (as offices were closed and unreachable on a Friday). This problem is fixable if technology is well utilised. Technology, such as chatbots and AI-powered websites, can provide another avenue of customer support available for unstaffed days. This solution can then increase customer satisfaction levels.
Another issue is companies that confused the concept of a four-day workweek with a compressed hours week. Employees must work the same number of hours from five days but across four-day weeks. These employees show decreased productivity.
The compressed hours week also impacts employee's engagement levels, work-life balance, and overall happiness. To achieve the desired effects of a four-day workweek, it should consist of standard-length workdays, instead of longer days to work the same amount of hours as before.
