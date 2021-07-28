Log in
    IME   GB0033881904

IMMEDIA GROUP PLC

(IME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/28 08:34:49 am
14 GBX   -6.67%
The Four-Day Workweek, The Future or Another Trend?
PU
07/26IMMEDIA : AVC Immedia Core Values – Passion
PU
07/21IMMEDIA : Integrity – The Third Core Value at AVC Immedia
PU
Immedia : The Four-Day Workweek, The Future or Another Trend?

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
With all these positives floating around for the four-day week, you may be wondering why we wouldn't be rushing to transition immediately? Well, there are a few potential drawbacks to the idea too.

One factor is customer satisfaction, which was an issue in a study carried out in Utah, United States. The study was closed due to customer satisfaction levels falling too low (as offices were closed and unreachable on a Friday). This problem is fixable if technology is well utilised. Technology, such as chatbots and AI-powered websites, can provide another avenue of customer support available for unstaffed days. This solution can then increase customer satisfaction levels.

Another issue is companies that confused the concept of a four-day workweek with a compressed hours week. Employees must work the same number of hours from five days but across four-day weeks. These employees show decreased productivity.

The compressed hours week also impacts employee's engagement levels, work-life balance, and overall happiness. To achieve the desired effects of a four-day workweek, it should consist of standard-length workdays, instead of longer days to work the same amount of hours as before.

Disclaimer

Immedia Group plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,31 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net income 2020 -0,73 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net cash 2020 0,33 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,64 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 30,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Ross Penney Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. John Trevorrow Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Timothy Robert Hipperson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Horrocks Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Michael Leathers Independent Non-Executive Director
