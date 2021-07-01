Immedia : The Core Values of AVC Immedia

I'm the father of a sixteen-year-old, Sam. It's important for me to model the way for him, just as my Dad did (and does) for me. I do my best always to act - and to be seen to be acting - with tolerance, honesty, trust, kindness, empathy, generosity, humour and patience. (That last one I can struggle with!) I find it easy to show these behaviours as I'm not pretending - this way of approaching the world is me.