  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Immedia Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    IME   GB0033881904

IMMEDIA GROUP PLC

(IME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 03:30:00 am
35.5 GBX   --.--%
Summary 
Summary

Immedia : The Core Values of AVC Immedia

07/01/2021 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I'm the father of a sixteen-year-old, Sam. It's important for me to model the way for him, just as my Dad did (and does) for me. I do my best always to act - and to be seen to be acting - with tolerance, honesty, trust, kindness, empathy, generosity, humour and patience. (That last one I can struggle with!) I find it easy to show these behaviours as I'm not pretending - this way of approaching the world is me.

Disclaimer

Immedia Group plc published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,31 M 3,19 M 3,19 M
Net income 2020 -0,73 M -1,01 M -1,01 M
Net cash 2020 0,33 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,40 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart IMMEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Immedia Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Ross Penney Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. John Trevorrow Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Timothy Robert Hipperson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Horrocks Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Michael Leathers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMEDIA GROUP PLC18.33%13
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.67%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.48.60%997
AUDACY, INC.74.49%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.22.76%465
HT&E LIMITED-7.30%347