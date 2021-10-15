In-store radio: What is it and how is it effective?

In this blog post, we will discuss what exactly in-store radio is, why it's an important tool for businesses, and how our team support companies to produce in-store radio stations that embody our clients' brand, keeps content fresh and forward, and drive sales through persuasive messaging.

The term "in-store radio" is used to describe the use of closed-circuit radio advertising in-store. These closed circuits are managed by in-store radio companies who help to produce brand-specific audio content.

It is also often referred to as "retail radio" as it is a form of advertising most commonly played through the sound system of retail businesses, shopping centres, supermarkets and clothing stores. But this is not strictly applied, you might hear in-store radio while you're working out at the gym, or in various other businesses that you visit.

The aim of this type of advertising is to engage potential customers as they browse in-store. Businesses can use it to advertise deals, persuade customers, share their brand message, and create a pleasant atmosphere for listeners that enhances their shopping experience and ultimately encourages them to become repeat customers. This is an incredibly effective way for companies to deliver tailored messaging to customers at the point of sale.

Most large companies who use this form of advertising will be working in collaboration with an in-store radio company to create content that reflects the correct tone and message of their brand.