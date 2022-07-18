Log in
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Immediate Acquisition Plc
News
Summary
IME
GB0033881904
IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
(IME)
Add to my list
Report
07:04 2022-07-18 am EDT
07:04 2022-07-18 am EDT
16.26
GBX
-2.20%
06/16
Immediate Acquisition Enters Reverse Takeover Deal With Fiinu
MT
06/15
Immediate Acquisition plc Enter into Loan Facility Agreement with Dewscope Limited
CI
06/15
Immediate Acquisition Raises $10 Million Under Reverse Takeover Deal With Fiinu
MT
Immediate Acquisition Plc will Change its Name to Fiinu Plc
07/18/2022 | 08:00am EDT
Effective July 18, 2022, Immediate Acquisition Plc will change its name to Fiinu Plc.
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2021
2,94 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,44 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
0,57 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-13,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
43,9 M
52,2 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
3,18x
EV / Sales 2021
1,92x
Nbr of Employees
27
Free-Float
84,2%
More Financials
Chart IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
S. Ross Penney
Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. John Trevorrow
Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Timothy Robert Hipperson
Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Horrocks
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Michael Leathers
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
0.76%
52
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
0.00%
24 994
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
-27.10%
538
STINGRAY GROUP INC.
-14.04%
322
HT&E LIMITED
-43.81%
250
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
-40.44%
139
More Results
