Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Immediate Acquisition Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IME   GB0033881904

IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC

(IME)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:04 2022-07-18 am EDT
16.26 GBX   -2.20%
06/16Immediate Acquisition Enters Reverse Takeover Deal With Fiinu
MT
06/15Immediate Acquisition plc Enter into Loan Facility Agreement with Dewscope Limited
CI
06/15Immediate Acquisition Raises $10 Million Under Reverse Takeover Deal With Fiinu
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immediate Acquisition Plc will Change its Name to Fiinu Plc

07/18/2022 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective July 18, 2022, Immediate Acquisition Plc will change its name to Fiinu Plc.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
06/16Immediate Acquisition Enters Reverse Takeover Deal With Fiinu
MT
06/15Immediate Acquisition plc Enter into Loan Facility Agreement with Dewscope Limited
CI
06/15Immediate Acquisition Raises $10 Million Under Reverse Takeover Deal With Fiinu
MT
06/15Immediate Acquisition Eyes $45 Million Reverse Takeover Of Fiinu
MT
06/14Fiinu Ltd signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire Immediate Acquisition Plc..
CI
06/14Immediate Acquisition Plc agreed to acquire Fiinu Ltd for £37.5 million.
CI
06/13Delta Drone Obtains $1 Million From Financing Deal In 2020
MT
06/07Earnings Flash (IME.L) IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION Posts FY21 Loss GBX-2.77
MT
06/07Earnings Flash (IME.L) IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
06/07Immediate Acquisition Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,94 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,44 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,9 M 52,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
Duration : Period :
Immediate Acquisition Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Ross Penney Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. John Trevorrow Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Timothy Robert Hipperson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Horrocks Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Michael Leathers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMEDIATE ACQUISITION PLC0.76%52
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.00%24 994
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-27.10%538
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-14.04%322
HT&E LIMITED-43.81%250
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-40.44%139