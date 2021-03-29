Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Immersion Corporation    IMMR

IMMERSION CORPORATION

(IMMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haptics in ATSC 3.0: Enabling a Rich Broadcast/Broadband Media Experience

03/29/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Haptics in ATSC 3.0: Enabling a Rich Broadcast/Broadband Media Experience

As ATSC 3.0 expands to the first 62 markets in the United States over the next 12 months, collectively reaching more than 75% of viewers in the U.S., it promises to move viewing broadcast content on mobile devices into the mainstream.

Disclaimer

Immersion Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMERSION CORPORATION
05:37pHAPTICS IN ATSC 3.0 : Enabling a Rich Broadcast/Broadband Media Experience
PU
03/16IMMERSION  : PS5 DualSense Positive Feedback Has Sparked Interest In Haptics, Sa..
PU
03/15IMMERSION  : Insider Sale at Immersion (IMMR) Continues Selling Trend
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Immersion Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/11IMMERSION  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Immersion (IMMR)
MT
03/08IMMERSION  : ﻿Immersion's Challenge Week – Fall 2020 Winners
PU
03/05IMMERSION CORP  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05IMMERSION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/04IMMERSION : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04IMMERSION  : Q4 Results Top Street View as EPS Edges Higher; Shares Up 8% in Lat..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,6 M - -
Net income 2021 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 287 M 287 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart IMMERSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Immersion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMERSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 9,53 $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jared Smith Chief Executive Officer & VP-Worldwide Sales
Aaron Akerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Eric Brandon Singer Executive Chairman
Chris Ullrich Chief Technology Officer
Todd Conroy Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMERSION CORPORATION-15.59%327
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.32%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED5.12%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.15%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-8.95%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.84%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ