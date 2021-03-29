Haptics in ATSC 3.0: Enabling a Rich Broadcast/Broadband Media Experience

As ATSC 3.0 expands to the first 62 markets in the United States over the next 12 months, collectively reaching more than 75% of viewers in the U.S., it promises to move viewing broadcast content on mobile devices into the mainstream.

