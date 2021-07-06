Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Immersion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMMR   US4525211078

IMMERSION CORPORATION

(IMMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immersion : Equity Distribution Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 6, 2021, Immersion Corporation (the 'Company') entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'Distribution Agreement') with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC ('Craig-Hallum'), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell (the 'Offering') shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Common Stock'), having an aggregate offering price of up to $60.0 million, from time to time, through an 'at the market' equity offering program under which Craig-Hallum will act as sales agent.

Under the Distribution Agreement, the Company will set the parameters for the sale of shares, including the number of shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, limitations on the number of shares that may be sold in any one trading day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Distribution Agreement, Craig-Hallum may sell the shares by methods deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including sales made through the Nasdaq Global Select Market or on any other existing trading market for the Common Stock. The Company will pay Craig-Hallum a commission equal to 2.25% of the gross sales proceeds of any Common Stock sold through Craig-Hallum under the Distribution Agreement. The Company has also provided Craig-Hallum with customary indemnification rights and agreed to reimburse Craig-Hallum for legal fees and disbursements pursuant to the Distribution Agreement. The Distribution Agreement may be terminated by either party upon prior written notice to the other party, or at any time under certain circumstances, including but not limited to the occurrence of a material adverse change in the Company. The Company is not obligated to sell any shares under the Distribution Agreement.

Any sales of shares under the Distribution Agreement will be made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252684), including the related prospectus, that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated July 6, 2021.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the Distribution Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

A copy of the opinion of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP relating to the validity of the Common Stock to be issued in the Offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1. A copy of the consent of Armanino LLP to the incorporation by reference in the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252684) of their report dated March 5, 2021 is filed herewith as Exhibit 23.2.


Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Exhibit Title
1.1
5.1
23.1
Consent of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).





Disclaimer

Immersion Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 20:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMERSION CORPORATION
04:46pIMMERSION  : Equity Distribution Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:45pIMMERSION CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:44pIMMERSION CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:42pIMMERSION  : Announces Preliminary Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021
BU
06/17IMMERSION  : Renews ASUS Licensing Deal for Haptic Effects in Gaming Phones
MT
06/17IMMERSION  : Renews ASUSTek to a Multi-Year License for TouchSense Software
BU
06/01IMMERSION CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Immersion Cor..
PR
05/20IMMERSION  : Enables Automotive User Interface Designers to Work with Haptic API..
BU
05/17IMMERSION CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,7 M - -
Net income 2021 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart IMMERSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Immersion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMERSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,46 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Smith Chief Executive Officer & VP-Worldwide Sales
Aaron Akerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Eric Brandon Singer Executive Chairman
Chris Ullrich Chief Technology Officer
Todd Conroy Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMERSION CORPORATION-25.07%265
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.83%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED37.50%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.29%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.34%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.10%63 952