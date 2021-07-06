Immersion : Equity Distribution Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement





On July 6, 2021, Immersion Corporation (the 'Company') entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'Distribution Agreement') with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC ('Craig-Hallum'), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell (the 'Offering') shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the 'Common Stock'), having an aggregate offering price of up to $60.0 million, from time to time, through an 'at the market' equity offering program under which Craig-Hallum will act as sales agent.





Under the Distribution Agreement, the Company will set the parameters for the sale of shares, including the number of shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, limitations on the number of shares that may be sold in any one trading day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Distribution Agreement, Craig-Hallum may sell the shares by methods deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including sales made through the Nasdaq Global Select Market or on any other existing trading market for the Common Stock. The Company will pay Craig-Hallum a commission equal to 2.25% of the gross sales proceeds of any Common Stock sold through Craig-Hallum under the Distribution Agreement. The Company has also provided Craig-Hallum with customary indemnification rights and agreed to reimburse Craig-Hallum for legal fees and disbursements pursuant to the Distribution Agreement. The Distribution Agreement may be terminated by either party upon prior written notice to the other party, or at any time under certain circumstances, including but not limited to the occurrence of a material adverse change in the Company. The Company is not obligated to sell any shares under the Distribution Agreement.





Any sales of shares under the Distribution Agreement will be made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252684), including the related prospectus, that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated July 6, 2021.





The foregoing description of the material terms of the Distribution Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.





This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.





A copy of the opinion of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP relating to the validity of the Common Stock to be issued in the Offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1. A copy of the consent of Armanino LLP to the incorporation by reference in the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252684) of their report dated March 5, 2021 is filed herewith as Exhibit 23.2.









Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.



















