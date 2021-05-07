Immersion : Generated 14% of revenue growth over first quarter 2020, positive operating cash flow, and strong profitability

-Generated 14% of revenue growth over first quarter 2020, positive operating cash flow, and strong profitability





-Sees continued sequential improvement in revenue and operating income for the remainder of the year





-Closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of over $3 per share





SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 - Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Summary:

• Total revenues of $7.2 million, compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Royalty and license revenues were $7.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.





• GAAP operating expenses of $4.6 million declined 57% from $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $4.0 million declined 53% from non-GAAP operating expenses of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. (See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.)





• GAAP net income was $2.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.16, in the first quarter of 2020.

• Non-GAAP net income was $2.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.08, in the first quarter of 2020.





• As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $102.6 million.





Financial Outlook:

'The positive financial results that we report today is the result of our team's progress in transforming the business, despite the uncertain environment of COVID 19. With continued disciplined focus on optimizing operating expenses and growing our revenues, Immersion is on a positive trajectory toward improved profitability and cash flow generation,' said Jared Smith, Immersion's Interim CEO. 'Interest in haptics is at an all-time high. We expect that as more consumers experience advanced haptics, we'll see greater adoption of our technology in our core markets, resulting in continued growth for the company.'





Recent Business Highlights:





• Continued adoption of haptics by automotive brands, including the new Cadillac Celestiq and BMW iX, supplied by existing Immersion tier 1 licensees.













• Year over year quarterly revenue growth in each of Immersion's three core markets: automotive, gaming, and mobile.





• Panasonic Mobile Communications Co. Ltd. renewed its license for Immersion technology and TouchSense software in mobile.





• Expanded the reach of our channel partner program, reflecting increased momentum in the China mobile market.





(IMMR - C)

















Immersion Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

March 31,

2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,624 $ 59,522 Accounts and other receivables 2,034 2,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,213 12,610 Total current assets 115,871 74,350 Property and equipment, net 254 209 Long-term deposits 12,296 12,571 Other assets 7,987 9,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 136,408 $ 96,130 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 469 $ 149 Accrued compensation 933 1,001 Other current liabilities 2,718 2,457 Deferred revenue 5,098 5,173 Total current liabilities 9,218 8,780 Long-term deferred revenue 20,183 21,334 Other long-term liabilities 1,709 2,035 TOTAL LIABILITIES 31,110 32,149 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 105,298 63,981 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 136,408 $ 96,130 (1) Derived from Immersion's annual audited consolidated financial statements.













Immersion Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Royalty and license $ 7,068 $ 6,182 Development, services, and other 91 75 Total revenues 7,159 6,257 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 29 44 Sales and marketing 1,106 1,716 Research and development 1,307 1,689 General and administrative 2,224 7,356 Total costs and expenses 4,666 10,805 Operating income (loss) 2,493 (4,548) Interest and other income (loss), net (316) (228) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 2,177 (4,776) Provision for income taxes (141) (52) Net income (loss) $ 2,036 $ (4,828) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.16) Shares used in calculating basic net income (loss) per share 28,579 31,006 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.16) Shares used in calculating diluted net income (loss) per share 29,180 31,006













Immersion Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,036 $ (4,828) Add: Provision for income taxes 141 52 Less: Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (29) (42) Add: Stock-based compensation 531 729 Add: Restructuring expense 101 524 Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment $ 24 $ 963 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,804 $ (2,602) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.10 $ (0.08) Dilutive shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share 29,180 31,006













Immersion Corporation

Disaggregated Revenue Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Fixed fee license revenue $ 1,275 $ 1,287 Per-unit royalty revenue 5,793 4,895 Total royalty and license revenue 7,068 6,182 Development, services, and other revenue 91 75 Total revenue $ 7,159 $ 6,257













Immersion Corporation

Revenue by Line of Business

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Mobility 68 % 77 % Gaming 19 % 11 % Automotive 13 % 12 % Total 100 % 100 %













Immersion Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP operating expenses $ 4,637 $ 10,761 Adjustments to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense - S&M (224) (45) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (318) (168) Stock-based compensation expense - G&A 11 (516) Restructuring expense (101) (524) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment (24) (963) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,981 $ 8,545





